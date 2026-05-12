Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Unveils the Magazine’s 2026 Cover Models

SI Swimsuit 2026 has officially arrived, and this morning, the magazine revealed that Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish, Alix Earle and Nicole Williams English are this year’s cover models. This dynamic group of women graces the pages of the annual issue alongside 30 more models, with each selected for their standout style and signature star power.

“Our four cover models redefine what you might expect from the SI Swimsuit Issue, and that’s exactly what makes this moment so exciting,” SI Swimsuit's editor in chief Day wrote of the collective. “The goal is never sameness. It’s the opposite. These women possess relevance, resilience and range that extend far beyond what the world expects of them.”

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff | Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME

Making a welcome return to the spotlight over the last couple of years, Duff is no stranger to stardom. First rising to prominence in the early 2000s, the multihyphenate went on to steal millennial hearts on the big and small screen. She also excelled in music, with her sophomore album, Metamorphosis, giving fans favorites like “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean.”

Earlier this year, she released the long-awaited luck...or something—her first album in over a decade, which was immediately greeted with excitement from her passionate following. Duff joined SI Swimsuit in South Caicos for her 2026 feature, where Kat Irlin photographed her for the cover of the 2026 issue.

View Hilary Duff’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo gallery here.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish | Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic

Haddish is the definition of a triple-threat. A comedian, actor and New York Times bestselling author, the star broke out in 2017 thanks to her side-splitting performance in Girls’ Trip. From there, she went on to dominate pop culture with roles in film and TV, including The Afterparty, Disney’s Haunted Mansion, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Tuca & Bertie, Solar Opposites and many more.

For her work, she’s won a Grammy, a NAACP Image Award and an Emmy—the latter of which she earned for her history-making Saturday Night Live appearance, becoming the first Black female stand-up comedian to host the beloved sketch show. Her cover appearance marks Haddish’s first feature in SI Swimsuit. The star joined the magazine and photographer James Macari in sunny Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she strutted her stuff on the sand for an unforgettable shoot.

View Tiffany Haddish’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo gallery here.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

With millions of loyal followers across social media, Earle’s continued to redefine what it means to be a modern-day mogul. In 2025, Earle relaunched her popular Hot Mess podcast as a vlog on YouTube, switching up the format to interview celebrities on her “Get Real With Me” series. In the fall, she joined the cast of Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, where she went on to secure a second-place spot thanks to her strong skills and passionate personality. And earlier this year, she launched her first skincare line, Reale Actives, which sold out its initial stock within one day.

Her 2026 cover spot marks Earle’s third appearance with SI Swimsuit. She debuted with the magazine on the runway during Swim Week in 2024, going on to become the magazine’s first digital cover star that same year. She returned for her debut in print in the 2025 issue, and in 2026, she joined photographer Ruven Afanador in Botswana for her first in-print cover.

View Alix Earle’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo gallery here.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English | Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

A model, content creator, entrepreneur and designer, Williams English is no stranger to SI Swimsuit. She’s appeared on the pages of the annual issue an impressive four times, debuting with the magazine in 2023 and earning Rookie of the Year honors for her feature in the Dominican Republic. She went on to appear in each consecutive issue, traveling with the brand to Mexico in 2024 and Jamaica in 2025.

Outside of SI Swimsuit, Williams English appeared on the hit reality TV series WAGS, and, in January 2023, she and her husband, former NFL player Larry English, welcomed their first child, India Moon. While the model has posed for SI Swimsuit before, this year marks her first-ever cover feature. For the special shoot, she reunited with the magazine, posing for photographer Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y.

View Nicole Williams English’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo gallery here.

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