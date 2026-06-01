Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Got Married, and We’re Obsessed With Her Wedding Day Look

On Sunday, May 31, Dua Lipa said “I do” to her longtime partner, Callum Turner, in a chic ceremony. As reported by multiple outlets, including CNN, the two were wed at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

The pop sensation and actor have been romantically linked since early 2024. Since then, they’ve often been spotted together on the red carpet, most recently celebrating the 2026 Academy Awards at the Vanity Fair after-party. Starting last summer, speculation circulated that Turner had popped the question, which Lipa ultimately confirmed during her interview for her July 2025 cover story in British Vogue. Of their engagement, she told the outlet at the time, “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling.”

In snapshots shared by several publications, including Entertainment Tonight, the newlyweds could be seen exiting the aforementioned Town Hall after their ceremony concluded, decked out in their wedding day best. Turner sported a classic navy suit, opting for a wholly monochromatic moment with a coordinating tie.

And as we hinted at in the headline, we haven’t been able to stop thinking about Lipa’s bridal ensemble since we first laid eyes on it! As reported by Vogue, the cream-colored coordinating set was a custom number by Schiaparelli, designed by Daniel Roseberry. Comprising a fitted blazer with glittering gold buttons, cinched at the waist for a striking silhouette, the piece was paired with a figure-hugging skirt. It’s unique, asymmetrical hemline stopped just below her knees in the front, while the back trailed off into a wedding-day-worthy mini-train.

Still, it was Lipa’s accessories that took this timeless look over the top for us, securing its spot as one of our favorites in recent memory.

From her dramatic wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones and golden snake necklace to her white gloves and matching Louboutin heels, the final look was pure Old Hollywood glamour with a luxurious modern twist. The Grammy Award winner left her long, dark hair down for the special day, styling her tresses with a dreamy blowout, while her makeup was a natural glam comprising dreamy pink and peach tones.

Congratulations are in order for these stylish newlyweds—and needless to say, we can’t wait to see what obsession-worthy fashion Lipa has in store for us next (honestly, we're crossing our fingers for a honeymoon photo drop soon)!

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