‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ Season 2 Episode 7 and 8 Recap

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While it seems like just yesterday that Season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa premiered, tonight’s two episode arc serves as the season finale. The reality series is back for episodes 7 and 8 tonight, Wednesday, May 6, and are available to stream on Peacock starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Prior to tuning in, here’s what you may have missed last week!

Here’s what you missed last week

The TL;DR version of our full recap of episodes 5 and 6 can be found below.

While the gang celebrated the Christmas season together, not everyone in the group was feeling holly jolly. When Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez showed up to Hannah Fields’s Christmas party, he, TJ Palma and Iris Kendall had a heated discussion regarding their past issues. Meanwhile, Gracyn Blackmore and Austin Shepard had an emotional chat about the status of their relationship (or lack thereof).

Bryan Arenales and Chris Seeley headed to Oklahoma to visit Taylor Williams, while Amaya Espinal was gearing up to move out of her father’s house after taking some down time to recover from a health crisis. The episode ended on a bit of a cliffhanger with Coco Watson criticizing Seeley, whom she is hanging out with, for the way he conducted himself while out and about in Oklahoma.

Season 2, Episode 7: Ice-olated Islanders

The episode opened with the gang heading to Lake Tahoe for vacation. While Watson and Seeley are trying to figure out where they stand with one another after the way Episode 6 ended, several members of the group expressed their hopes to have a less drama-filled trip than their last excursion to Palm Springs, Calif.

That notion quickly went off the rails when Arenales went in for a hug with his ex, Espinal, who quickly swerved his “hello.” As everyone arrived and got settled, Clarke Carraway revealed how disappointed she was that Williams was unable to join yet another group outing. Meanwhile, while in the hot tub, Kendall and Fields chatted about their feelings about Belle-A Walker and why they don’t feel particularly close to her.

While getting ready, Kendall and Palma had a bit of a disagreement over Espinal’s attitude toward Arenales and who was in the wrong.

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