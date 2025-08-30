Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Dating? Explaining the Rumors
If you’ve been online at all this weekend, you’ve likely seen Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s names trending due to recent romance rumors.
Explaining the rumors
In case you missed it, rumors have begun circulating about the duo, hitting a peak during the weekend due to an unconfirmed exclusive report published by Star Magazine. The exclusive report states that a source says the pair has allegedly begun dating, but also notes that Braun asked the source to “keep it hush-hush for now.”
The speculation surrounding Sweeney and Braun’s possible relationship likely started back in June, with both the exclusive report and JustJared citing a resurfaced TikTok video originally posted during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’s wedding in Italy. The clip shared showed Sweeney, Braun and model Amélie Tremblay walking and talking together while in Venice for the event.
At the time of this article’s publication, neither Sweeney or Braun have confirmed this report or commented on the matter.
Sweeney in the news
This exclusive report comes after a year of headlines for Sweeney.
In March, rumors claimed Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino ended their engagement after seven years together. The actress then confirmed these reports two months later in May, telling The Times she was single and “loving it.”
At the end of May, Sweeney made headlines again for a partnership with bath product brand Dr. Squatch, wherein she advertised selling drops of her own bathwater mixed into soap bars. The move divided fans, with some viewing the novelty product as a tongue-in-cheek, self-referential statement, while others felt it was done in poor taste.
Then earlier this month, the actress was in the news again due to another brand partnership, this time with clothing company American Eagle. Starring in a series of ads attempting wordplay on “jeans” and “genes,” the campaign was a miss with shoppers, with many pointing out the problematic language used throughout.
Previous romance rumors
This is also not the first time the actress has been at the center of unconfirmed romance rumors, with Sweeney and Anyone But You co-star Glenn Powell famously sparking speculation due to their chemistry in the film and on the red carpet last year. However, Sweeney dispelled those rumors, saying they were “obviously not true.”
Sweeney was also recently rumored to be linked to Machine Gun Kelly, with the rapper even being asked about the situation during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. However, MGK was quick to shut those questions down.