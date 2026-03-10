‘The Voice: Battle of Champions’ Episode 3 Live Recap: Final Night of Blind Auditions

It’s Monday night, so you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of The Voice: Battle of Champions.

While the time change over the weekend may have left us feeling a little sleepy, the latest season of the beloved NBC singing competition aired tonight, ready to wake viewers with more exciting “Blind Auditions” as the champion-tier coaches—Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and John Legend—continued to build their dream teams.

Still, things remain a little different this season, as the illustrious coaches aren’t merely competing to win—they’re fighting to prove who’s the true champion.

Building win-worthy teams, introducing new rules

Last week’s episode saw the second round of Blind Auditions with 12 more singers entering the fray, following the 11 singers introduced in the premiere episode. Things definitely got heated as the coaches carved out their favorites for their 10-person teams, with three more triple turn moments.

In case you missed it, part of the Battle of Champions layout this season involves new rules, one of which introduced a “Triple Turn competition” during the Blind Audition episodes. According to NBC, the coaches would “attempt to score the most 3-Chair Turns, with the winner gaining a special advantage in the next round.”

To start tonight’s episode, Levine was in the lead, scoring three points for winning three triple turns across the two previous episodes. Meanwhile, Clarkson was right on his tail in second place with two points, and Legend earned his first triple turn point last week. With that said, it’s a tight race and still early in the game, so—just like the rotating chairs they sit in—it wasn’t too late for someone to turn this thing around for the win!

Breaking down the current teams

With all of this in mind, the below was where each team stood going into tonight’s episode (and we’ve also included which coaches hit their button for which singer, and who earned those coveted triple turn points!):

Team Kelly

Julia Golden (Clarkson and Legend)

(Clarkson and Legend) Abigayle Oakley (Triple turn: first point for Clarkson)

(Triple turn: first point for Clarkson) Jonah Mayor (Clarkson and Levine)

(Clarkson and Levine) Liv Ciara (Clarkson and Levine)

(Clarkson and Levine) Aaron LaVigne (Clarkson and Legend)

(Clarkson and Legend) J.W. Griffin (Triple turn: second point for Clarkson)

(Triple turn: second point for Clarkson) Tia Durant (Clarkson and Levine)

(Clarkson and Levine) Blaire Elbert (Clarkson)

8 total team members, 2 open spots remaining.

Team Levine

Alexia Jayy (Triple turn: first point for Levine)

(Triple turn: first point for Levine) Bay Simpson (Levine)

(Levine) Jeremy Keith (Triple turn: second point for Levine)

(Triple turn: second point for Levine) Bijou Belle (Levine)

(Levine) Jaali Boyd (Levine and Clarkson)

(Levine and Clarkson) Moses G. (Levine)

(Levine) Hunter Jordan (Triple turn: third point for Levine)

7 total team members, 3 open spots remaining.

Team Legend

Lucas West (Legend and Levine)

(Legend and Levine) AJ Robinson (Legend)

(Legend) Kendra Remedios (Legend)

(Legend) Mike Steele (Triple turn: first point for Legend)

(Triple turn: first point for Legend) Adi Arora (Legend and Clarkson)

5 total team members, 5 open spots remaining.

K.J. Willis

The episode dove right into a Blind Auditions to begin the episode, with Willis performing “Roni” by Bobby Brown. After finishing his rendition of the tune, Willis told the coaches he was known as the “singing barber” from Memphis. In footage that followed his audition, his family was torn while discussing dream coaches between Clarkson and Legend, with Willis still undecided.

Legend pushed his button first while the other two bided their time, but Clarkson eventually gave in, joining him by pushing her button, as well. While Levine didn’t throw his metaphorical hat in the ring, he applauded Willis’s voice, poking fun at Legend and Clarkson’s bickering. After a commercial break, Willis chose Legend to be his coach.

Houston Kelly

Another Memphis native, Kelly’s footage revealed he was torn between wanting Levine or Clarkson for his coach, joking that “she’s Kelly Clarkson, [he’s] Houston Kelly.” Kelly also opened up about the recent passing of his biggest supporter, his grandfather, opting to sing his favorite song for the audition: “Walking in Memphis” by Marc Cohn.

At the last possible second—like, literally as he sang the final lyric—Clarkson hit her button, making her the only coach to turn. Her fellow coaches teased her, saying she purposely waited to turn to trick them. Despite not hitting their buttons, Levine and Legend complimented his voice and assured him he belonged on Team Kelly. Given that she was the only coach to turn, Clarkson became Kelly’s coach by default—and with Kelly, Clarkson only had one spot left open on her 10-person team.

Ashley Marina

Marina—a coffee-loving barista from Pittsburgh—was up next. She revealed she was also on America’s Got Talent as a child. While she was eliminated from the competition, it didn’t change her passion for music, leading her to The Voice. She then took to the stage, performing “Tonight I Wanna Cry” by Keith Urban.

All three coaches hit their buttons by the chorus of the song, making Marina’s performance the first triple turn of the episode. Clarkson noted that Marina got a little “pitchy” after the coaches turned around, but added that it was likely because of nerves, stating she hoped to help her get through any self-doubt if she were her coach. Levine seconded Clarkson’s thought, while Legend congratulated her, impressed by her talent, given that she’s only 18 years old. Ultimately, Marina chose Legend as her coach, earning him his second triple turn point of the competition and tying him with Clarkson.

Aziz Guerra

Up next was Guerra, who shared in his footage that he’d moved from Mexico to Texas as a child, which began his love of music and his passion for performing. He also noted that he currently lives in Boston, where he studies at Berklee College of Music. He then took to the stage with his rendition of “El Triste” by José José.

Levine was the only coach to hit his button, but Clarkson and Legend applauded his incredible performance, with Clarkson saying she was “so stoked” he’d be on the show. Legend specifically complimented his range, saying it “all worked.” Given that he was the only coach to turn, Levine became Guerra’s coach by default.

Mariette Gevorgian

Gevorgian, a resident of Burrbank, Calif., was next to take the spotlight in front of the judges. At just 15 years old, the singer shared she was an avid fan of the show, hoping to get “just one” chair turn. She then performed a rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Anyone.”

While they were all complimentary, none of the coaches hit their buttons. Clarkson even went so far as to say that had her team not been nearly full, she would’ve hit her button, asking Gevorgian to “please come back.”

Jason Farol

Farol, another California resident, followed Gevorgian, performing “Saturn” by SZA. The singer also revealed that he’d actually performed with both Clarkson and Legend before on a show called Duets.

Like Gevorgian, the coaches all praised Farol’s talent, but none of the coaches hit their buttons. Clarkson immediately knew she recognized Farol, while Legend complimented his tone.

Mikenley Brown

Brown—a 19-year-old from Indiana—was next, performing an emotional version of “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry. During her footage, the singer revealed that her love of music was a family affair, as she performs live with her father, who plays guitar for her.

Levine turned first, with Legend immediately following. Clarkson held off for a bit, but eventually gave in, joining her fellow coaches for another triple turn moment. Each coach made their case to convince Brown to join their team, but Brown ultimately chose Clarkson, rounding out Team Kelly and tying her with Levine in the triple turn competition.

Announcing the triple turn winner

As Clarkson’s team was officially full following Brown, it marked the end of the triple turn competition! The host then came out onto the stage to announce the winner, noting that—while Clarkson and Levine had tied—they used the most double turn wins as a tie-breaker, giving the win and subsequent advantage to Clarkson.

Grace Humphries

Humphries—an 18-year-old from Texas—described herself in footage as “an old soul,” joking that she even calls herself “grandma Grace.” She noted that she’d been singing since her childhood, with her brother, Liam, being a big inspiration. She then opened up about her brother’s cancer diagnosis, crediting music as her way to “process the loss.” She made her way onto the stage, performing “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell.

With Clarkson officially out, Levine and Legend were the only remaining coaches. Legend was quick with his button, while Levine remained unturned. Legend immediately welcomed Humphries to Team Legend, telling her he loved her “vibe” and “spirit.” Levine also loved her song choice, but said pitch issues stopped him from pushing his button. Given that he was the only coach to turn, Legend became Humphries’s coach by default.

Natasha Blaine

Blaine sang a soulful version of “Kiss of Life” by Sade for her performance.

Legend hit his button happily, grooving to the sound of Blaine’s voice as she fully embodied the song. Levine, however, opted not to press his button but applauded her vocals. Legend went on to compliment her tone, noting that she “approached the song with a lot of style.” Given that he was the only coach to turn, Legend became Blaine’s coach by default.

Drew Russell

Russell, a proud mom from Los Angeles, revealed how becoming a parent “changed everything” for her, with her family supporting her passion for music. While she performed a little in college, she said she pivoted to the “corporate” route for security; however, she saw The Voice as her chance to live her dreams, performing Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou.”

Levine pressed his button as the song hit the chorus, while Legend opted to pass. Levine gave Russell a standing ovation, joking that he was glad he didn’t have to fight Legend for her. Clarkson also complimented her voice, as well as her daring song choice (and adorable outfit). Legend stated that shakiness at the beginning of the song stopped him from pressing his button, but she “turned it around” by the end. Given that he was the only coach to turn, Levine became Russell’s coach by default.

Syd Millevoi

A New Jersey native, Millevoi followed Russell. She shared a little about her “big Italian family,” revealing that seven members all live in the same house with her. Plus, music is in her blood, as her mother was an opera singer. Currently, Millevoi sings in a wedding band, sharing that she’d long dreamed of being on the show. She sang “Mamma Knows Best” by Jessie J, happy that her mother was there to see her perform it live.

Both Levine and Legend hit their buttons almost immediately following an impressive opening vocal from Millevoi. Legend was on his feet for the entire performance, making his case to Millevoi with hopes of adding her to his team. Clarkson joked that she was “so mad right now,” since she was unable to choose Millevoi. Meanwhile, Levine asked, “Did she just win The Voice?!” before making his case to be her coach. Ultimately, Millevoi chose Legend to be her coach, rounding out Legend’s team as the final member.

Daniel Sovich

Sovich—an Ohio native turned Tennessee resident—joked that he went by the name “Disco Dan” growing up because of his taste in music. His background was in musical theater, with his dream being to star in a Broadway musical. while he’d previously gotten a big chance in 2020, COVID resulted in his having to move out of New York City. A twist of fate during a performance at a bar lead him to The Voice, and he took to the stage with “Just the Way You Are” by Billy Joel.

Levine was the only eligible coach left, but he didn’t hit his button, meaning none of the coaches hit their buttons. All three of the coaches remarked that the rendition was a little too “Broadway” for them, given the song, and asked that he “please come back” with a more fitting song for another season.

Jared Shoemaker

A Kentucky native and Navy veteran, Shoemaker noted his time in the military led him to find an unexpected passion for music. Upon returning home, he formed his own band and is performing full-time while traveling the country. He opted to sing “I Never Lie” by Zach Top.

Levine, the last coach with a spot on his team, pressed his button, claiming another country artist. Clarkson and Legend also celebrated Shoemaker’s success, with both stating they were excited to see his range throughout the season. Given that he was the only coach remaining, Levine became Shoemaker’s coach by default, rounding out his team with the final member.

When is the next episode?

The next episode of The Voice airs on NBC on Monday, March 16, at 9 p.m. ET, and we’ll be right back here to recap everything live for you!

