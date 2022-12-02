Watch: Victoria Beckham Catches David Beckham Singing Christmas Carol

The former Spice Girl exposes her husband’s love for Mariah Carey and his singing talent.

David Beckham. Dave Benett/Getty Images

It’s December. You know what that means. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” is playing on repeat in every household and is stuck in everyone’s head—including David Beckham’s.

The soccer legend was having a normal morning: sipping coffee, doom-scrolling on social media and singing along to the pop star’s big holiday hit that was playing on the speakers.

The best part? His sneaky wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, caught it all on video and posted it on Instagram.

“@davidbeckham giving us his best @mariahCarey 🎶 🎄😂,” the former Spice Girl captioned the post that garnered more than one million likes in one day.

Beckham made it through almost the entire first verse before Victoria let out a giggle. He then realized she was filming him.

“You were struggling with that high note, weren’t you?” Victoria teased.

And Beckham looked up and asked, “What are you doing?” before immediately hitting her with a loud and perfectly in-tune and in-sync with the music “YOUUUUUUU.”

Touché, Beckham!

Fans and friends alike were quick to comment on Beckham’s singing skills.

“What can’t he do? ❤️,” wrote Derek Blasberg.

“The ending was impressive though wow,” piped Eva Chen.

“He got it from his wifey 😍👏😍,” quipped Natalaia Vodianova.

“That man could sing baa baa black sheep and it would still be hot,” someone said.

Even the queen of Christmas herself had to weigh in and share her thoughts. “My new fave rendition 😂,” Carey chimed. “love you guys! ❤️🎄❤️🎄.”

Could there be a Beckham-Carey duet in the near future? Now that’s a version we would all play on repeat.

