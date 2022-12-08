Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds has his priorities straight. The Deadpool star won the People’s Icon trophy at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6, and as a man who is great on the big screen and great with his words, he gave an adorable acceptance speech.

“I finally tested positive for icon. I’ve been avoiding it for years,” the actor joked.

He mentioned that no one gets a trophy like this without a ton of help from kind and passionate people, and after a quick thanks to professionals in the industry who have helped him along the way, he pivoted to his nearest and dearest.

“I’d be pretty remiss if I didn’t mention that it starts with my family and it ends with my family,” he said, thanking his mom, brother and late father. “Boy, if he could see all the things that have been going on, he wouldn’t be impressed with this stuff. He’d be most blown away by his three little granddaughters.”

Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, share James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 and are expecting their fourth child soon.

“I got to thank my family family: Blake and my three daughters. It’s going to be a fourth child very soon,” gushed Reynolds, who was ahonoroed at the American Cinematheque Awards last month. “You are quite literally my heart. You’re my hope. You’re my happiness.”

Reynolds and Lively haven’t announced if they are having another girl or a boy. The Free Guy star said he is kind of “ready for whatever” and that they never find out the baby’s sex until birth.

“I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve,” he finished as the audience cheered.

