Alix Earle Shares Funny Story Behind Product Launch Mishap on ‘The Tonight Show’

Well, Alix Earle had quite the busy Tuesday!

For those unaware, the model and content creator had been teasing fans for the last few weeks with a launch of some sort, even creating an entirely new Instagram account for fans to follow the clues. Eventually, a puzzle appeared on the page, with each piece bringing us closer to her reveal. And this week, on March 24, Earle finally unveiled the mystery, announcing she’d founded her own skincare brand, Reale Actives, which will be available for purchase beginning March 31.

To celebrate the exciting news, the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 runner-up stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat more about the products—and to share a humorous mishap that occurred during the launch—all in her signature chic style.

Earle stops by The Tonight Show

On the late-night talk show, Earle sported a sleek, stormy gray dress with a high neckline and a hem landing just above her knees. She accessorized the look further with several silver rings, a pair of semi-sheer black tights and a classic pair of pumps. Overall, the ensemble was expertly manicured, creating a trendy, corpcore-cool vibe.

During the nearly nine-minute interview, Fallon asked Earle how she got started, with the content creator detailing her humble beginnings on TikTok in 2019, from her candid “Get Ready With Me” videos to her storytimes about her college experiences. From there, she opened up about how she found success on the app by being authentic about her acne-related skin issues, which inspired her to create her own brand.

Earle also noted that Reale Actives was “two years in the making.” Still, the launch didn’t go off without a hitch, with Earle sharing a humorous mishap that occurred when the big announcement was finally posted online after months of planning and build-up.

A kismet mishap

To start the story, the content creator detailed just how anxious she was before the launch, given how much time and effort she and her team had put into the products, saying, “I’m so nervous, and I’m texting my team. I’m like, ‘We’ve got to double-check everything for the post. Like, don’t mess it up. This is our time. We’re finally going.’”

“We have this brand video that we created. It was me and the water, whatever. And I go to post it on TikTok today, and I’m ready for the announcement. I’m in my glam for this. I’m so excited. I post it. I put my phone down. I’m celebrating... and my C.E.O. calls me, and she’s like, ‘Alix, you put a Cardi B song over our launch video,’” Earle revealed. “I pull up my TikTok, and it’s me in the water, and it’s like, ‘It’s me, hello! It’s me, hello!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

Fallon and the audience laughed, with the host pointing out that the mishap was actually quite kismet, as Cardi B was the second guest on the show last night alongside Earle. The content creator added, “I know! I was like, ‘What’re the odds of that?!’”

You can watch Earle’s full interview on YouTube here.

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