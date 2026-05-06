Alix Earle Reacts to Viral ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch Satirizing Her Feud With Alex Cooper

While fans are still eagerly awaiting Alix Earle’s side of the story where her beef with Alex Cooper is concerned, the 25-year-old content creator has confirmed that she’s seen the viral Saturday Night Live sketch spoofing the drama.

During the NBC show’s Weekend Update segment on Saturday, May 2, cast members Veronika Slowikowska (as Earle) and Chloe Fineman (as Cooper) dropped by to share their satirial take on the ongoing feud between the two women. For background on the beef between the Get Real With Me creator and the Call Her Daddy host, click here.

Following the Weekend Update segment over the weekend, one of Earle’s 8.5 million TikTok followers chimed into the comments section of one of her recent videos to ask whether or not she had seen it.

“Girl did you watch the SNL sketch about alix vs alex last night,” the fan commented on Earle’s “get ready with me” video ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, to which she candidly replied, “Yes I’m laughing 😭.”

Meanwhile, several viewers shared their feedback in the comments section of SNL’s YouTube post of the clip, which has garnered more than 572,000 pageviews since it was posted on Sunday, May 3.

“Veronica it’s truly an amazing character actress: she nails these every time!!!” one person wrote.

“This is so spot on it's crazy,” someone else added.

“this is actually fantastic hahaha I want more of them,” another comment read.

“Perfection 😂,” an additional user applauded.

Others called out Weekend Update cohosts Colin Jost and Michael Che for their comedic timing during the segment, particularly Jost’s brief interlude about Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia’s involvement in the drama.

Meanwhile, a fan on Instagram noted that “@thebravomom made this relevant js ☕️,” referencing an influencer’s TikTok video that seemingly refueled the fire of the drama between the former friends and business partners. TL;DR: After TikToker @thebravomom (nee Ashley Tiscareno) posted a videoin April calling out Cooper for being an “ambulance chaser,” Earle reposted the video, eventually leading Cooper to call out Earle publicly on her own TikTok account.

Perhaps Earle appreciates Saturday Night Live’s satirical approach to the drama, because her own take was seemingly an unserious one. After Cooper’s plea for Earle to openly share her side of the story to the public, the influencer’s “Okay on it!!" response to Cooper’s viral TikTok has gone unanswered thus far. Stay tuned!

More celebrity lifestyle news