Alix Earle’s Current Lip Obsession Is the Perfect Balance of Hydrating and Glamorous

The digital content creator has been loving YSL Beauty’s new Butter Balm.

Martha Zaytoun

Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Finding a good lip product is essential for summer. Throughout the rest of the year, a lip gloss or stain’s appearance may take priority over hydration—but when it comes to the hot, sunny months, it becomes just that much more important to find a hydrating pick.

Thanks to content creator Alix Earle, we’ve found our next lip purchase: the Yves Saint Laurent Candy Glow Tinted Butter Balm ($40). And thanks to YSL Beauty, we no longer have to choose between a hydrating formula and a glamorous look.

Where hydration and appearance are concerned, the new Butter Balm really does it all. Formulated with shea butter and maracuja oil, the shimmery, lightly tinted gloss ensures that your lips feel and look their best all summer long.

It is for those very reasons that Earle is such a big fan of the new release. “It makes my lips feel so hydrated, and it also has a sheer tint,” she wrote—and boyfriend Braxton Berrios narrated—of the product in a recent TikTok. “My lips have never looked better.”

Yves Saint Laurent Candy Glow Tinted Butter Balm, $40 (sephora.com)

Yves Saint Laurent Candy Glow Tinted Butter Balm
sephora.com

With six shades to choose from, you really can’t go wrong with this dual-action product. The Butter Balm will leave your lips shining and hydrated all season long.

To see the Earle’s new “lip obsession” in action, head to her TikTok review.

Martha Zaytoun

