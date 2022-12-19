Ashley Graham Is Stunning in a Gold Backless Dress

Ashley Graham. Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Ashley Graham showed off a gold, backless mini dress over the weekend on Instagram and we’re obsessed with her look.

Graham’s POSTER GIRL dress was styled by Emily Evans, and the SI Swimsuit model paired her chic, open-back frock with an incredible pair of Swarovski crystal-embellished Jimmy Choo x Timberland ankle boots.

Graham’s hair was pulled back into a 2000s-inspired up-do, courtesy of hairstylist Justine Marjan, while makeup artist Jose Corella opted for shimmery gold eyeshadow to match Graham’s fit and a nude lip. The 35-year-old accessorized her ensemble with gold hoops and a few rings on her fingers.

Graham shared her look on Instagram, captioning her post, “when it’s @torikelly’s 30th and she says 2000s, I show up in my bday freakum dress, ikyk 😜😜 (also the amount of tape I had to use to keep these girls up was obnoxious).”

Her post showed off all angles of her “freakum dress” with photos and video, including a slow-motion clip of dancing with birthday girl Tori Kelly.

“You in gold 😍,” commented 2020 SI Swim Search co-winner Tanaye White, while Kelly said, “slow mo vids 4 lyfe!!! hahah ur beautiful🥰.”

Evans posted a video of Graham’s look to her own Instagram account, where the model lip synched to “Job Bacdob Job Snea” by Srey Leap before puckering up to the camera.

Earlier this month, Graham attended the Time Person of the Year reception rocking another bold look we’re still not over—see it here.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!