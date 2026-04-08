Barbie Ferreira’s Latest Red Carpet Look Is a Must-See for Horror-Loving Fashion Fans

Are you a horror movie lover who also happens to be a fan of all things fashion? If so, we’re going to need you to take a look at Barbie Ferreira’s recent red carpet look, as it left us screaming (with delight). Just be warned, there’s some (fake) blood ahead.

On Tuesday, April 7, the actress attended the premiere of her upcoming horror project, Faces of Death, which is a modern remake of the 1978 cult classic film by the same name. There, she walked the red carpet in a look that was positively *to die for*—and no, these puns won’t be stopping anytime soon.

Barbie Ferreira | JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Ferreira’s fabulously freaky fashion

Styled by Chris Horan in pieces by Dilara Findikoglu and Gianvito Rossi, the actress sported a figure-hugging black leather number that was equal parts fashionista and scream queen. Comprising a fitted bodice and coordinating skirt that stopped just above her knees, the final girl-friendly look was dark, daring and delightfully unexpected. The snakeskin texture of the fabric added plenty of edge and dimension to the mostly monochromatic outfit, while the corset-style laces down the front and on the hips amped up the overall sultry vibes.

Fererria wore her dark hair parted down the middle for the outing, slicked back into a tight bun. Her glam was a mix of smoky and sweet, with matte skin, dark eyes and pink lips tying everything together. That said, the statement piece of the ensemble was clearly the actress’s shoes, which totally *killed it.* For the look, she rocked a pair of translucent, peep-toe heels, which were covered in fake blood, making for a seriously shocking accessory.

Given the popularity of method dressing on the red carpet recently—think Margot Robbie for Wuthering Heights, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Mario Galaxy Movie and, most recently, Zendaya for The Drama—Ferreira’s fabulously freaky fashion moment was a welcome addition to the growing roster.

You can check out Ferreira’s post on Instagram here.

Fashion fans scream with delight

And we weren’t the only ones loving this incredibly on-theme ensemble. Many of the star’s 4.8 million Instagram followers shared our same sentiments, taking to the comment section under her photos from the premiere to praise her scary-cool style.

“Literally a killer queen 👑 ❤️,” one fan quipped (which... hey, that’s our job!).

“Addicted obsessed etc 🩸🩸🩸,” a commenter added.

“WOWZA!” Another user added, “You are absolutely positively drop dead gorgeous.”

And we’d have to agree with them, puns and all! So, if you’re a horror movie fan, be sure to catch Faces of Death when it hits theaters this Friday, April 10.

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