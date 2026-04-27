Brittany Mahomes Channels Cowgirl Energy for Stagecoach Music Festival: Get the Look

Country music lovers descended upon Indio, Calif., this weekend for the Stagecoach Music Festival, which featured headliners like Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson. The event, which was held from Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26, drew out an A-lister audience, with the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Ellie Thumann and Olivia Culpo in attendance.

Also spotted in the crowd? Brittany Mahomes, who attended with her hubby, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. The 30-year-old mom of three has officially earned the title of best dressed celeb at Stagecoach in our book, as each of her looks (styled by SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet) brought elevated cowgirlcore energy to the desert. Take a closer look below.

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Designer cowgirl

Mahomes’s first ensemble consisted of a flirty white corset bustier top by For Love and Lemons, which she paired with tiny bloomer shorts. A silver belt, sunburst pendant necklace, white cowboy boots and a denim Miu Miu cowboy hat completed her look.

“In my element✨,” Mahomes captioned an Instagram carousel on April 25, in which she showed off her outfit, posed with Patrick and enjoyed the festival with friends.

“damn ma 🤠🔥,” Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham gushed in the comments, while one fan quipped, “You’ve inspired me to do some squats today 😂.”

To snag her style, shop Mahomes’s look below:

A trendy crochet mini moment

On Sunday, Mahomes shared an additional photo dump of another look, consisting of a brown crochet mini dress, black cowboy boots and coordinated jewelry. The Kansas City Current co-owner accessorized her look with a statement heart-shaped necklace and a few bangle bracelets adorning one wrist.

“Inhaled lots of dirt, it was great🤠,” Mahomes joked in her caption on April 26, referencing the high winds that were prevalent during the festival. In addition to showing off her incredible ’fit, she posed alongside her husband and girlfriends again.

The latter post drew more of Mahomes’s 2.1 million followers to the comments section, where they applauded both her outfit and relationship.

“The most adorable celebrity couple ever ❤️🙌❤️!” one fan gushed of the pair.

“Mom and dads night out! Fun!!” someone else added.

“You guys look amazing ❤️,” another follower wrote.

“loved your fits this weekend 🔥🔥🥰🥰,” one comment read.

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