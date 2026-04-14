Brooks Nader and Her Sisters Are Taking Part in a New Scientific Study: Everything We Know So Far

For Brooks Nader’s latest collaboration, she’s combining science and style.

On Monday, April 13, the model and Love Thy Nader star shared a surprising update on Instagram with her 1.8 million followers. There, she revealed that she and her sisters (and Love Thy Nader costars)—Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane—will be traveling to the Arctic in the coming weeks to take part in a study seeking to learn more about how women’s bodies react to freezing temperatures.

The Naders take the Arctic

For the unique collaboration, the models partnered with NYU Langone Health, the University of Arizona and the Space Prize Foundation. “We are all deeply passionate about women’s rights and health advocacy, and next week, we are taking a major step in our support of these causes,” Nader penned. “We’re heading to the Arctic ... Because women belong in every frontier.”

According to a press release shared as part of an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, “The study aims to explore how cold temperatures, isolation and disrupted light-dark cycles, which are conditions that mirror those found in space, affect women’s hormonal balance, menstrual cycles, sleep patterns and overall physiological adaptation.”

Alongside the exciting news, Nader also shared several snapshots of the sisters preparing for the location in their signature style. The cover photo of the carousel showed Nader huddled up with her sisters, with all four women sporting fluffy fur coats to combat the cold. Their makeup matched the overall Arctic vibes, with the sisters opting for icy blue eyeshadows, keeping on-trend with 2026’s most popular color.

In other photos, Nader stood alone on a snowy mountainside, modeling a coordinating set comprising a metallic silver bra-style top and matching shorts. She accessorized the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses, fur-lined gray boots and bright pink skis. Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane also posed for striking solo shots, each donning their own luxe designer ensembles to take on the chilly tundra.

Fans and famous friends rally around the Nader sisters

Given the unique nature of the collaboration and the Nader sisters’ passion for the cause, many fans, family members and famous friends were quick to rally around them, sharing their support in the comment section.

“Oh myyyyy 😍,” Olivia Dunne penned.

“Snow bunnies!!! 🚨 🔥,” Lindsey Vonn wrote, to which Nader responded, “our snow queen ❤️❤️❤️”

“You go girls,” Katie Austin added.

“We loved doing this with you guys!!” Stylist Elizabeth Emi noted, to which Nader praised, “was so epic!!!”

We’ll be sure to update you as Nader shares more information about the study in the future, but for now, we’re wishing the models well—and warmth!

More Lifestyle & Celeb: