Margot Robbie Is the Latest Celebrity to Embrace This Trendy Spring Style
The era of Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour looks will forever be engrained in the minds of fashion fanatics, stylists, cinema enthusiasts and lifestyle journalists alike. But, alas, it’s called an era for a reason and all good things must come to an end. With the wrap-up of awards show season, the actress is finally waving goodbye to her luscious, long locks and saying hello to spring with a brand new long bob.
The “lob” has an annual resurgence as the weather gets warmer and long hair becomes too hard to manage with the heat (not to mention how chic and stunning a blunt shoulder-length cut looks with a strappy sundress).
Selena Gomez was ahead of the curve when she chopped her locks in early February and Emily Ratajkowski was not too far behind. Gigi Hadid almost broke the internet when she ditched her signature long blonde blowout, while Hailey Bieber brought her bob back for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend. Chrissy Teigen turned heads with a super cute new cut last month, while Dixie D’Amelio and Megan Fox paired their chops with a brand new color, too.
The Wolf of Wall Street star debuted her new haircut 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles on April 14. Robbie worked with hair guru Christopher Farmer to achieve the effortlessly beautiful new look, reaching just to her collarbones. Farmer styled Robbie’s hair into a smooth, straight moment with lightly flipped ends, and the 33-year-old kept her glam simple with a glowy, peachy makeup look and donned a strapless, textured black Rick Owens gown.