Gigi Hadid Uses 3 Shades of This Affordable Product to Nail Sunset Blush Trend
Gigi Hadid is taking on TikTok’s latest beauty fascination: sunset blush. The viral ombré method was created by the queen of the colorful trend, makeup guru Alissa Holmes, who loves a rosy cheek product that can do it all: blush, bronze and highlight.
Hadid, who has a passion for beauty and trying out new social media fads when it comes to makeup, partnered with Maybelline to celebrate the launch of the brand’s new multi-use product that is perfect for summer. And in doing so, she shared the ideal trio of Sunkisser shades that make for the perfect sunset blush.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Sunkisser Multi-Use Liquid Blush and Bronzer, $11.99 (ulta.com)
The 29-year-old Guest in Residence founder used a couple of dots of the Blazing Blush, City Sizzle and Electric Bronze shades to create her ideal combination.
The trick to achieving the look is to dot on three blush products in slightly different hues (or a mix of a coral pink blush, a highlighter and a bronzer) and blend it all together from the apples of the cheek up to just below the temple. It results in a super lifted, glowy and sun-kissed look.
“Just add *Sunkisser* 🌞 @maybelline’s perfect summer-kiss blush 🌅 I used blazing blush / city sizzle / electric bronze today x,” the mom of one captioned an Instagram carousel that she shared with her 77.8 million followers.
“summer jell is my favorite jell,” sister Bella Hadid commented.
“@gigihadid is pool-side ready with that Sunkisser Blush glow. Just dot, dot, blend for this iconic summer look✨,” Maybelline cosmetics wrote under their own post of the look.