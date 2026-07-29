Hailee Steinfeld Partners With Estée Lauder for Dreamy New Luxury Fragrance

Hailee Steinfeld is partnering with luxury titan Estée Lauder on their new fragrance, and she’s opening up about everything that went into the process.

The actor has been taking some time away from the public eye in mid-2026 following a jam-packed 2025 and start to the year—both professionally and personally. For starters, she starred in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners last summer, which went on to make history at this year’s Academy Awards as the most-nominated film of all time with an impressive 16 categories, ultimately winning four.

On the personal side, she tied the knot with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in May 2025, with the couple announcing in December that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their baby girl in April, sharing the exciting news with fans on social media. And now, Steinfeld is reflecting on all the ways her experiences have informed the many scents that surround her life.

On Tuesday, July 28, Estée Lauder announced in a press release that Steinfeld would be the face of their latest perfume offering: Glimmer. Per the designer, the product is “a new prestige fragrance created for a new generation of consumers” and features “an amber floral fragrance with a gourmand twist.”

The brand has been teasing the item for some time, posting snippets from the forthcoming campaign across social media. “Glimmer transforms the power of everyday ‘glimmers’—small moments of joy, hope and connection—into a sensorial fragrance experience designed to inspire optimism, foster community and leave a lasting impression,” Estée Lauder noted in the press release.

Ahead of the launch of Steinfeld’s campaign, Vogue also published a piece penned by the actor. Titled “The Special Scents That Make Up My Life,” the intimate personal essay explored all of the ways simple, everyday scents impact her everyday life. From that signature “new baby scent” to her grandmother’s lipstick and beyond, Steinfeld explained why “now more than ever, [she’s] stopping to smell the roses.” To read Steinfeld’s full essay on Vogue’s website, click here!

“Fragrance has an incredible ability to tell a story without words, evoke emotion and create memories that stay with you,” Steinfeld said of the collaboration, per the aforementioned press release. “What drew me to Glimmer is that it’s more than a fragrance; it’s a feeling, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

As noted by Estée Lauder, Glimmer will launch sometime in August, with the designer also listing the retail prices as “130/50ml and $160/100ml.”

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