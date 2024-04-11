Hailey Bieber’s Nail Artist Just Created the Sweetest Spring-Inspired Manicure
We love a spring-inspired manicure here at SI Lifestyle. Take, for example, these 10 sweet nail art styles, from fruit-adorned nails and colorful French tips to solid-colored sets and more.
Our latest seasonal manicure obsession, however, comes courtesy of Hailey Bieber’s go-to nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt. The nail tech is responsible for the 27-year-old model and skincare entrepreneur’s viral glazed donut nails, for example. Ganzorigt just posted the cutest new set on Instagram, and we’ll certainly be bringing the reel to our next salon appointment ASAP.
Her manicure, which Ganzorigt noted was for Coachella, featured pastel French tips and different art on each nail. The green, blue, yellow, pink and peach nail tips were all adorned with a springtime-inspired pop of art, including delicate florals, hearts and bows. Each nail was then further decorated with a rhinestone or two. Best of all? She used a glow in the dark powder to take the look to the next level.
In her April 11 post, Ganzorigt showed off the final product in addition to detailing each of the steps she performed to achieve her look on her own hands. “Coachella nails in my way with #OPIYourWay collection 💅🏻✨,” she noted in her caption. Tons of her 158,000 followers were just as charmed with the spring-inspired manicure as we were, and chimed in to the comments section with praise.
“So darling 🎀,” one person gushed.
“Festival ready ✔️,” someone else noted.
“I’d never get bored of these nails 😍😍,” another fan added, to which we concur.