Jenna Ortega Rocks Radiant Designer Glam During ‘Creatively Fulfilling’ Festival Trip
Jenna Ortega is sending love to Marrakech this week after spending some “creatively fulfilling” time in the city—and she’s letting fans know which lipstick will be imprinted on the kisses she’s sending their way.
The actress recently traveled to Morocco to attend the 22nd Annual Marrakech Film Festival, where she sat on the jury alongside jury head and film director Bong Joon-ho, as well as fellow industry creatives Karim Aïnouz, Hakim Belabbes, Julia Ducournau, Payman Maadi, Celine Song and Anya Taylor-Joy (per the festival’s official Instagram account).
This year’s event ran from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6, and Ortega took to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 19, to share a throwback peek at how she spent her time—and how she styled her radiant red carpet-ready looks—while abroad.
The actress shared a nine-photo carousel on the app, giving her 39.3 million followers a taste of what she experienced during her trip. From walking the red carpet with her fellow jury members to exploring the bustling city streets, Ortega wrote that she “loved” her time in Marrakech in her caption, adding that she was “very moved” by the festival experience.
Among the curated collection of photos and videos was a couple of close-ups of Ortega’s makeup, taken from one specific red carpet event. Upon further inspection, this appeared to be the radiant raspberry glam she styled for the second day of the festival, back on Nov. 29.
While walking on the red carpet, she wore a cream-colored silk halter-top gown with a dramatic scarf-style neckline that cascaded down the back. For her makeup, the actress opted for a grunge-glam aesthetic that made for a classic Ortega moment—and she must have felt the same about the look, as she not only highlighted the makeup with two candid selfies, but also mentioned the designer brand responsible in the caption.
Replicate Ortega’s designer lip look
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Ortega tagged Dior Beauty directly in the post and also mentioned the brand by name with a tag in her caption. She didn’t specify which products she used to achieve her glam-grunge vibe, but there’s a safe bet on which of Dior’s lipsticks it might be, as Ortega just so happened to be the product’s brand ambassador.
Rouge Dior On Stage Lipstick
Launched during Paris Fashion Week back in September, the Rouge Dior On Stage Lipstick ($48) is described by the brand as “an ultra longwearing lipstick with a shine finish that shapes and smooths lips while hydrating them for 24 hours,” whose bullet design “combines the definition of a lip liner with the fullness of a lipstick.”
The product is available in 10 colors—with “Berry Attitude” likely the shade Ortega wore for her look, given the wine tone—all of which are perfect for creating the ultimate holiday party-ready lip look.