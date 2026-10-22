Jenna Ortega Embraces Dramatic, Timeless Glam Trend for Striking ‘Vogue’ Cover

Jenna Ortega is Vogue’s November 2026 cover star, and her striking photo shoot fully made us gasp.

For much of this year, the star stepped away from the spotlight after a jam-packed 2025 that saw her promoting Season 2 of Netflix’s hit show Wednesday. However, that hiatus ended this month when Ortega began the press tour for her forthcoming sci-fi film Klara and the Sun, based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s bestselling novel, with the actor making a return to film festivals and late-night interviews.

And for her recent cover feature, which the magazine shared on social media Thursday, Oct. 22, the star embraced a serious style switch-up.

For those unaware, Ortega’s style typically channels elevated gothic aesthetics, and the actor is no stranger to “method dressing” on the red carpet. However, for Vogue, the star exchanged her bleached eyebrows and bright red lips for a breathtaking no-makeup makeup moment. This choice also continues a recent trend among beauty lovers, who are moving away from high-glam looks for natural, fresh-faced styles.

Photographed by Szilveszter Makó and styled by Tabitha Simmons, the spectacular photo feature was like something out of a Victorian-era daydream. For the cover shot, Ortega wore a cream-colored silk gown with floral appliqués by Dior and accessorized with earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier. Her long, dark hair—styled by Massimo Di Stefano—was shaped into a chic bob with delicate curls, creating an effortlessly ethereal final style.

And of course, our personal favorite bit was her soft, all-natural glam, achieved by makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis. From her soft peachy cheeks to her minimal mascara—another major trend taking over the beauty world—the front-page-worthy glam was the ultimate autumnal moment. Plus, the style continued Ortega’s own trend of embracing more natural looks on the magazine’s cover, mimicking her stunning snapshot from last year’s Vogue Mexico issue.

To read Ortega’s full cover story on Vogue’s website, click here.

As noted above, Ortega has been busy over the last few weeks promoting her next project, and her red carpet looks have embraced a similar, sunnier style.

In the past month alone, she’s appeared at the Rome Film Fest alongside the cast, attended the London premiere and stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers. For each appearance, her fashion has reflected the brighter nature of her new character, with vibrant yellows, soft pinks and standout silvers as her new color palette—and we can’t wait to see what she styles next ahead of Klara and the Sun’s premiere this Friday, Oct. 23!

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