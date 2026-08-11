Jenna Ortega Rocks Striking Designer Styles for Special ‘Esquire’ Issue

Jenna Ortega brought her signature style to Esquire’s latest issue, and we’re living for it.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the outlet revealed that the actor would be featured as part of its special “2026 Mavericks of Hollywood” issue. Alongside the exciting announcement, Esquire also shared multiple posts featuring Ortega across social media, giving fans a sneak peek at some styles featured in her fashion-forward photo spread.

To celebrate, the 23-year-old star also shared a few snapshots from the shoot on her own Instagram account to the delight of her 37.7 million followers, penning in the caption, “For [Esquire] as one of their Mavericks of ‘26. The pleasure is all mine.”

As longtime fans of the actor are already well aware, Ortega has become known for her striking all-black outfits and modern goth aesthetic, both of which were on full display in the cover photo of her latest Instagram carousel. In the snapshot, the actor sported a monochromatic ensemble, comprising satin shorts by Blumarine and a fringed cape with a high neckline by Ann Demulemeester. She accessorized the look further with a feathered black boa, also by Blumarine, a pair of bejeweled earrings by Paspaley and strappy heels by Gianvito Rossi.

Other stylish snapshots included in the sultry feature—which was captured by photographer Chantal Anderson and styled by Alfonso Fernandez Navas—showed the star in a daringly dipped, semi-sheer black lace dress by Givenchy, a cream-colored mini dress featuring a large black bow by Dior and a corseted floral number by Meruert Tolegen, which was paired with an oversized plaid top by Marc Jacobs.

“And finally, Jenna remembered she has an Instagram profile. 🖤,” one fan quipped in the comment section on the star’s post, referring to the fact that she’s only shared seven posts on Instagram since the start of 2026. Meanwhile, another user proclaimed, “JENNA PLEASE 😭 SOME OF US ARE TRYING TO HAVE A NORMAL DAY HERE 😮‍💨.”

Of course, these stunning snapshots were only part of the star’s inclusion in the special “2026 Mavericks of Hollywood” issue, as Esquire also sat down for a chat with Ortega. Per the outlet, the actor was interviewed over Zoom while on set filming the third season of the mega-popular Netflix series Wednesday. There, she opened up about her forthcoming film Klara and the Sun and how this performance will differ from the darker roles she’s become known for.

“It was very exciting for me to play this naive, hopeful, optimistic character who’s very different than the characters that I’ve been playing recently,” Ortega told Esquire, in part, of the character. To view more photos from Ortega’s feature and read the full interview on Esquire’s website, click here!

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