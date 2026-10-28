Jennifer Lawrence’s Controversial ‘Hunger Games’ Hot Take Leaves Fans in Stitches

Jennifer Lawrence just shared a wild hot take about The Hunger Games, and the odds are still ever in her favor.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the star stopped by the Call Her Daddy podcast for a candid chat with host Alex Cooper. The interview comes after a packed year for Lawrence, who all but broke the internet in September when she joined Instagram for the first time. She also made headlines earlier this week with the launch of her first-ever brand, a haircare line called mes° beauty.

Of course, she chatted about all of this and more on the popular podcast, while also opening up about several of her standout film projects. And while discussing her breakout role as Katniss Everdeen in the blockbuster Hunger Games franchise, the actor shared a somewhat surprising “hot take.”

For the interview, Lawrence wore a classic black silk dress with a high neckline and accessorized with stacked gold jewelry. She styled her long, blonde hair in effortlessly chic waves, and her makeup was equally timeless, embracing a rosy-gold palette.

As noted above, while the two chatted about several subjects, the conversation eventually turned to the star’s leading role in the dystopian film franchise. Cooper asked Lawrence about her experience auditioning for the iconic project and her time on set. From there, the host asked her the ultimate, long-debated question: was Lawrence Team Peeta or Team Gale? Without pause, the star candidly responded, “I was Team Gale. Even after he killed my sister.”

Cooper then asked whether that was the “biggest controversy” the star had experienced online, prompting Lawrence to reveal another wild hot take she once expressed about a wholly different franchise. “I said that I was team Jeremiah during The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the level of hate that I got was bigger than any controversy I’ve ever been involved in in my life,” she noted, adding that she was, in part, rage-baiting friends; however, fans on the internet didn’t take the comments lightly: “I thought it was innocent.” To watch Lawrence’s full Call Her Daddy interview, click here.

Needless to say, the comments YouTube were stacked with fans of the actor, all ready to defend their favorite characters (while also taking the hot takes in good fun).

“Truly, the concept of her being TEAM GALE ... this is honestly so hilarious to hear after all these years,” one user penned.

“I will always love Jennifer Lawrence; she is so funny and such a vibe!” Another commenter stated, adding, “But gurl, Team Gale, really?”

“TEAM JEREMIAH AND TEAM GALE. Why I love J Law,” a third fan simply concluded.

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