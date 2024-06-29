Kamie Crawford Calls This Haus Labs Blush the ‘Perfect Sun-Kissed’ Hue
Here at SI Swimsuit, we’re always on the hunt for the best seasonal makeup and skincare products. And when it comes to the perfect blush that offers the ideal sun-kissed hint of color with blush or bronzer, we have a few recent favorites.
However, another blush product is officially on our radar, thanks to SI Swimsuit model and television host Kamie Crawford. The former Miss Teen USA took to her Instagram story recently to talk about her go-to blush, which provides, as she noted, the perfect sun-kissed color for summer.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Haus Labs Color Fuse Blush Powder in “Fire Moon,” $32 (hauslabs.com)
The brand’s talc-free formula contains fermented arnica to reduce redness and skin irritation, while ingredients like squalane and shea butter help to hydrate and soften your complexion. “Every time I think I’ve found a new favorite Haus Labs blush, I find a new one,” Crawford stated on her story of the product. “This one in the shade ‘Fire Moon,’ it’s like the perfect sun-kissed [color].”
While the Haus Labs blush product was a limited-edition offering in 2023, it was relaunched this spring to major fanfare on TikTok. Happy customers note that the “pigment is INSANE” and it “has such a nice blurring effect.” Meanwhile, others have observed that the product doesn’t leave a dry, powdery finish on the skin and that it blends into the complexion with ease.