Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Drops Edgy Collection With Ludovic de Saint Sernin: Shop Our Picks

On Thursday, Oct. 1, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS launched one of its most couture collaborations yet: a limited-edition capsule collection with designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Leading up to the launch, the brand teased several high-fashion looks curated alongside the designer, many featuring a new “wax cotton” material. In an Instagram caption, SKIMS also described the collection as the place where “fearless silhouettes meet engineered comfort,” adding that the pieces combine “Saint Sernin’s Parisian precision with SKIMS’ innovative signature fabrics.”

Merging modern designs with eye-catching details like rivets, eyelets and cording, the collection is the perfect way to kick off your autumn shopping and add a little effortless edge to your fall-ready wardrobe.

Editors’ picks: Ludovic de Saint Sernin x SKIMS collection

If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry, fashion-loving friends! Below, we’ve selected a few pieces to get your cart started. But first, a quick note: given the popularity of this launch, please keep in mind that some sizes and/or colorways may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication.

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Waxed Cotton Mini Dress | SKIMS

Kardashian rocked the Waxed Cotton Mini Dress in several promotional and behind-the-scenes photos, proving it’s the ultimate night-out piece. Crafted from “waxed cotton” fabric and sculpted to hug every curve for an incredible hourglass silhouette, the eyelet detailing and silver hardware make this luxe look totally obsession-worthy.

Cotton Fleece Slim Pant | SKIMS

One of the coziest options in the capsule, the Cotton Fleece Slim Pant is a millennial fashion lovers’ dream, thanks to its low-rise, boot-cut and playful lace-up front. Dress it down with a hoodie and sneakers, or dress it up with a coordinating black and silver top—speaking of which, we have the perfect one in mind!

Strapless Bodysuit | SKIMS

An off-the-shoulder top is a stellar way to add a little sultry style to your wardrobe, and SKIMS’ Strapless Bodysuit takes the classic piece up a notch with its silver hardware and cool cording. Plus, it’s a great option to elevate the aforementioned Cotton Fleece Slim Pant!

Waxed Cotton Choker | SKIMS

Finally, the Waxed Cotton Choker is the metaphorical cherry on top that’ll tie your entire Ludovic de Saint Sernin x SKIMS look together (pun very much intended!). It’s also available in four limited-edition shades to match the rest of the collection.

To check out the rest of the Ludovic de Saint Sernin x SKIMS collection, click here!

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