Taylor Swift, Olandria Carthen and More of Our Fave Celeb Looks From the 2026 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

ICYMI, the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards were on Sunday, Sept. 27, and you better believe many of music’s biggest stars were there to show off their sleek, chic designer styles on the red carpet. From gorgeous gowns to edgy evening looks, these radiant recording artists and stylish celebrities took our breath away, all while embracing many of 2026’s biggest fashion trends.

With this in mind, we’re highlighting a handful of our favorite looks that graced the star-studded red carpet ahead of this year’s ceremony.

Chlöe Bailey

Chloe Bailey | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bailey made a statement early on the red (or should we say: blue) carpet, setting the bar high with a spectacular, semi-sheer number. With shimmering details and daring cut-outs, the expertly fitted gown was elevated further by her glamorous makeup, complete with on-trend bleached eyebrows.

Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On the other end of the style spectrum, Miller rocked an effortlessly cool, casual twist on a traditional evening look with this incredible Western-inspired set. The DWTS Season 35 competitor was a definite standout on the red carpet, taking our breath away with the lace-up details and nostalgic vibes of the sultry cocoa outfit.

LISA

LISA | John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

One of the stars slated to perform live, LISA made a statement before hitting the stage in this plush red ensemble. From the figure-hugging gown to the dazzling cherry-red coat, the look served up modern Jessica Rabbit vibes with a twist, thanks to the on-trend semi-sheer fabric and dramatic silhouette.

Olandria Carthen

Olandria | razer Harrison/Getty Images

If Carthen’s attending an event, we can guarantee she’ll end up on our “Best Dressed list! Her 2026 VMAs look is a perfect example, as it showcases the Love Island USA Season 7 star-turned-tastemaking model’s fearless approach to fashion. In short, we loved this look because it’s fun, flirty and signature Carthen.

Ella Bright

Ella Bright | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bright had an incredible career year in 2026 with her breakout role in the Prime Video hit series Off Campus, and we loved this timeless, silky look she wore to the VMAs. The classic corset was a playful touch, giving the gown serious femme fatale energy while cinching the star’s waist for the ultimate hourglass silhouette.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX | John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Like Bright, Charli XCX also rocked a darker look, embracing all the moody vibes that come along with fall fashion. The unique sleeves on her semi-sheer top set the look apart, and the chic maxi skirt added a wonderfully witchy energy we could totally imagine Nicole Kidman’s character rocking in Practical Magic.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

And of course, our fave looks list wouldn’t be complete without Swift, who merged three of the evening’s biggest trends—dark shades, sparkling fabrics and semi-sheer paneling—into one fabulous fashion moment. Attending as a nominee in multiple categories, Swift also debuted her “Patient Zero” music video, and MTV honored the pop sensation with the inaugural Artist Director Honors award.

Can’t catch the show live? No worries, friends—we’ve got you covered! To follow along with our live recap, click here.

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