Kylie Jenner Shares Her Beach-Ready Makeup Routine Just in Time for Summer

Kylie Jenner’s letting fans know how she gets her beach-ready glow just in time for summer!

Earlier this week, the reality TV star and makeup mogul stopped by the official Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account to give her 23.9 million followers there a peek at her recent go-to makeup look for the shoreline. And the best part? The look is totally easy to replicate, as Jenner revealed precisely which products and shades she used as she went along—including a preview of one special new item that has yet to drop on the brand’s site.

Shop Kylie Jenner’s beach-ready makeup routine

Looking to get your glow on like Jenner this summer? This beach-ready makeup routine is a great place to start, as the products used center on dewy skin and neutral shades for a natural, golden-goddess-like glow.

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SPF Mineral Elixir (Unreleased)

Kicking off the routine with a must-do step before stepping out into the summertime sun, Jenner applied a generous layer of sunscreen. The SPF Mineral Elixir is a new product from the brand—so new, in fact, it hasn’t even launched yet! For the time being, any sunscreen will do to prep your skin for this step.

Skin Tint Blurring Elixir | Kylie Cosmetics

The mogul followed the super-secret sunscreen layer with the Skin Tint Blurring Elixir. Providing medium, buildable coverage, and a “second-skin” feel, it’s the ideal option for those hoping to even out skintone without the final glam feeling heavy or cakey. It also promises “up to 12 hours of wear.” Jenner wore the shade “5n” in the clip, but the product is available in a wide array of tones.

Skin Tint Brush | Kylie Cosmetics

To apply all of her face products, Jenner noted she used the Kylie Cosmetics Skin Tint Brush in number “03.” According to the brand’s website, this is a vegan, cruelty-free brush that “effortlessly blends and builds liquid or cream formulas” thanks to its slanted shape.

Precision Pout Lip Liner | Kylie Cosmetics

Skipping the setting powder to achieve that effortlessly dewy base, next came a little color for the lips. Jenner applied the Precision Pout Lip Liner in the shade “cool nude,” which appears to be a great “your lips, but better” option. Crafted in an easy-to-hold wooden outer, the product is available in 15 shades, including nudes, browns, pinks, plums and reds.

Glow Balm | Kylie Cosmetics

Jenner went back to add a pop of color to her cheeks with the Lip & Cheek Glow Balm in the shade “feelings neutral.” Described as a “brownish rose,” the unique balm promises “a natural flush of color” without streakiness. Jenner even joked in the video that this balm brings her “back to life”—and as the name suggests, it can also double as a quick lip option!

Coconut Water Lip Stain | Kylie Cosmetics

Finally, Jenner topped everything off with the Coconut Water Lip Stain in the shade “butterscotch.” The perfect size to throw in your beach bag and head to the shoreline, this hydrating product offers two ways to wear. It can be layered for a glossy sheen or patted down for a sweet, satiny lip stain.

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