Zendaya’s Makeup Artist Breaks Down Ethereal, Sun-Kissed Glam From ‘Odyssey’ Premiere

The Odyssey press tour is the gift that keeps on giving, and in yet another dazzling display, Zendaya hit the film’s red carpet premiere in New York City at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Tuesday, July 14 in arguably her best look of late.

For the occasion, the 29-year-old actor wore a gorgeous white Matières Fécales couture gown accessorized with heels by the same designer in collaboration with Christian Louboutin, along with Chopard jewels. The ethereal gown featured an asymmetrical V neckline and a thigh-high slit, as well as a train and structural wings. Zendaya’s showstopping ensemble was styled by Law Roach.

The look was a long time in the making, as the designer noted in an Instagram post that Roach actually put the piece on hold for his client years ago.

“Law asked us to save this dress for Z almost 2 years ago as it was our first couture finale look,” the designer’s caption read. “We kept our promise and turned down so many great requests but knew this was the right fit for such an important creation in our archive. This moment is so special and we are so grateful to be part of Law and Zendaya’s fearless vision and legacy.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya’s glam has gotten just as much love as the gown itself. Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas used all Prada Beauty products to give the Euphoria star a “fresh, luminous, and naturally sun-kissed” look.

In an Instagram post breaking down Zendaya’s glam, Casillas continued, “The makeup was intentionally minimal, with glowing skin at the heart of the look and soft warmth placed where the sun would naturally hit.”

While the star’s makeup for the evening included a balm, foundation and correcting concealer, the real star of her sun-kissed complexion was a duo of blushes, which you can shop below.

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Caffee, a deep terracotta, blended with the bright red Cherry hue, results in a beautifully bronzed complexion. Bring warmth to your face by following Casillas’s instruction to place the product where the sun would naturally hit across the bridge of the nose and cheekbones.

In addition to her gorgeous glam, Zendaya worked with hairstylist Coree Moreno, who gave the A-lister the perfectly imperfect undone braid to complete her look.

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