Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Recreate Iconic Old Hollywood Photo for Brand Collab
Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are taking it back to Old Hollywood for their first-ever brand collaboration.
On Saturday, Jan. 31, the sisters announced the ultimate crossover between their respective brands via a humorous Instagram post. For the launch, Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics will team up with Kardashian’s Lemme line: a wellness brand specializing in gummy vitamins. The result is the limited-edition Lemme x Kylie Cosmetics Skin Glaze Gummies.
Still, in classic Jenner/Kardashian fashion, the brand moguls couldn’t simply announce the collab in a simple, standard statement. Instead, the two shared a promotional image referencing one of the most iconic celebrity photos of all time.
For the snapshots, Jenner and Kardashian sat at a messy table in gorgeous gowns, with the former appearing to side-eye the latter for the daring cut of her dress. The photo was black and white, save for the pop of pink from the Lemme bottle. While humorous on its own, if you’re not brushed up on your Old Hollywood lore, you might miss that the image is actually a direct reference to a somewhat infamous snapshot of Sofia Loren and Jayne Mansfield.
Taken in 1957 at a party in Hollywood, the photo depicted Loren and Mansfield in the same pose, with Loren eyeing Mansfield’s gown while raising a questioning eyebrow. As noted by InStyle, this is far from the first time the moment has been referenced in the modern day, with several celebs recreating the moment over the years. Most recently, Sydney Sweeney took on the role of Mansfield to Maude Apatow’s Loren for a 2021 shoot with Vogue.
That said, Jenner and Kardashian added their own sisterly twist to the moment, sharing a second snapshot alongside the first that showed the two laughing hysterically while still at the table, spotlighting their collab on a silver platter.
And of course, we weren’t the only savvy cinema lovers quick to spot the reference, with several of the sisters’ followers giggling about the snapshot in the comment section on Instagram:
According to their joint announcement, the limited-edition Skin Glaze Gummies will be exclusively available at Ulta beginning today, Feb. 1. The launch is in tandem with Kylie Cosmetics’ Pomegranate Lip Butter, which will launch on Feb. 4.
The gummies are pomegranate-flavored, featuring “clinically-studied spermidine” and “pro-retinol and pro-collagen vitamins,” also boasting a “superfruit complex to support dewy skin, hair shine, and nail growth.”