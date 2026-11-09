Nicole Kidman, Kylie Jenner and More of Our Fave 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala Looks

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art hosted the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala this past weekend, welcoming an array of stylish stars to celebrate visual artist Vija Celmins and film director Denis Villeneuve. From silver-screen A-listers to fresh-off-the-catwalk supermodels, many stars wore standout designer styles to the fundraising event, and several embraced top 2026 trends.

With that in mind, we’re spotlighting a handful of our personal favorite looks, all channeling these fabulous autumnal fashion fads.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

As Vogue reported, Jenner’s sensational ensemble came from Ashi Studio’s Fall 2026 couture collection. The gorgeous gown embraced a unique take on a traditional animal-print look, thanks to its metallic finish and fawn-inspired print. With a high neckline, low back and hip-hugging silhouette, the cocoa-colored number was simply sensational. Interestingly, this also makes Jenner the latest of her family to wear Ashi Studio this season, as Kim Kardashian was also spotted in a stunning silver gown from the designer earlier this month.

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Silver is never out of style, but we can confidently say that this marvelous metallic is definitely having a special moment in autumn 2026. Swanepoel wore an unexpected take on the trend, styling a terrifically tasseled custom Gucci gown. Still, the supermodel—who recently rocked the runway at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show—wasn’t the only star in attendance sporting silver, as content creator Alix Earle also opted for a sleek, shimmering silver gown.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Speaking of “shimmering,” we can’t get enough of Davis’s angelic ensemble! Like Swanepoel, the star’s ethereal look was also a custom Gucci design, complete with a one-shoulder bodice and peplum waist for a dramatic silhouette. Our favorite detail was the mesmerizing, glittering fabric, which channeled wondrous winter wonderland vibes. And as if that weren’t on-trend enough, Davis also accessorized the style with several silver pieces.

Odessa A’zion

Odessa A'zion | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

A’zion’s signature style is always fun and flirty, and her look for the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala was absolutely on-brand for the star. Her cool crimson look by Charles & Ron was a unique departure from others at the fundraising event, and her accessories further enhanced the overall “it girl” energy. We especially loved her knee-high riding boots, which Women’s Wear Daily noted were crafted in a “soft chocolate suede color.”

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman | Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Finally, we’ve adored everything Kidman has worn lately, so it’s no surprise we were also enamored by her latest look. For the Los Angeles-based event, the star rocked a playful Chanel dress—which Red Carpet Fashion Awards noted was from the designer’s Spring 2027 collection—that embraced the everlasting “balletcore” trend with lush layers of cream-colored tulle.

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