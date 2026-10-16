Megan Thee Stallion, Heidi Klum and More of Our Fave 2026 Imagemaker Awards Looks

The 2026 InStyle Imagemaker Awards took over Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 15, where top stars converged to honor the biggest names in beauty and fashion. This year’s ceremony honored Priyanka Chopra, Law Roach and more stylists, makeup artists and industry leaders.

Ahead of the event, many celebrated stars walked the red carpet in chic, autumn-approved styles that embraced several striking trends we keep spotting on our fashion feeds this fall. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites!

Heidi Klum

The queen of Halloween took a break from planning what is sure to be another headline-making costume to celebrate her fellow Project Runway judge. For the occasion, she styled a striking lace gown by Dreaming Eli in an ethereal cream shade. Its unique asymmetrical cut added plenty of edge, while the timeless corset cinched her waist for the ultimate hourglass silhouette.

Megan Thee Stallion

The “Hot Girl Coach” has a busy weekend ahead as a live performer at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show—still, that didn’t stop her from taking our breath away with this unexpected ensemble. Taking the “corpcore” trend to a new level, the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s structured gray gown by Robert Wun—complete with a horse-inspired headpiece—looked like she stepped right off the Fashion Week runway.

Priyanka Chopra

As noted above, Chopra was one of the honorees at the evening’s ceremony, where she was presented with the “Woman of Impact” Award for her work spotlighting women’s voices in the industry. On the red carpet, she proved florals and pastels are not only for spring, sporting a dreamy pink gown with a dramatic train by Matières Fécales. She then accessorized with Emily P. Wheeler jewelry for even more eye-popping sparkle.

Julia Stiles

Stiles has been stealing our hearts (and votes) every week on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars, and at Thursday night’s ceremony, she kept the love going. The encrusted gold and pearl detailing on her mini dress was a fun departure from the other gowns, and her bright red lip was a playful pop of color.

Charli XCX

Finally, Charli XCX always knows how to stand out on a red carpet, and this week was no exception! After hitting the stage with Madonna in September at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, the recording artist brought her signature sultry style to the event in a custom Balmain leather look. Accessorizing with a neutral-patterned tie, sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps, the look served up pure rock star realness.

More Lifestyle & Celeb