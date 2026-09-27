MTV VMAs 2026 Live Recap: Winners, Performances and All the Must-See Moments

Gather ‘round, music lovers! Tonight, the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will take over Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the must-see annual ceremony, which is stacked with a star-studded guest list. Featuring many of the biggest names in music—including Taylor Swift, who will debut the new music video for her latest single, “Patient Zero”—the program will celebrate another defining year in the industry.

This year’s VMAs will also make history, as Snoop Dogg will host the ceremony for the first time in his prolific career. Of course, he’ll be in excellent company, joined onstage by an array of A-list stars set to both present and perform. Ahead of the show, MTV confirmed that Kacey Musgraves, Madonna, Raye, Sombr, Teddy Swims, LISA, Shaboozey and Gunna, Sienna Spiro, Gener8ion and Yung Lean were slated to take the stage for live performances, and the program always leaves room for plenty of surprises.

If you want to watch the show live, the ceremony airs tonight, Sunday, Sept. 27, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on MTV, CBS and Paramount+. (Alternatively, if you’d like to watch the full show later—or rewatch all your favorite moments!—Paramount+ subscribers can stream the full program starting tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 28.)

2026 MTV Video Music Awards: winners, must-see moments and more

If you can’t catch tonight’s show, no worries! From the winners in each stacked category to the viral moments you’ll see all over social media this week, we’re here to recap all the must-see moments live for you.

Stylish stars shine on the pre-show red carpet

Before the show began, many stylish stars walked the red carpet, showing off their daring designer duds. Among them were many of our personal fashion favorites—including Taylor Swift, Olandria Carthen and more—who embraced several of this year’s biggest fashion trends, from sheer fabrics to lace-up details to gorgeous night-out glam and everything in between. To see our fave looks from the red carpet, click here.

Madonna opens the show with a bang

Returning to the VMA stage for the first time in two decades, Madonna kicked off the show with a high-energy performance. She also gave fans their first big surprises of the evening, bringing out Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Sombr and more stars for her unforgettable performance.

Best Pop

LISA took home the award for Best Pop for her song “Dream” featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi. Her fellow nominees included Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande and Tate McRae.

Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Dolly Parton

The country sensation took to the stage with a moving rendition of Parton’s beloved hit, “I Will Always Love You.” The live performance was interspersed with video clips of the iconic star singing the tune.

Best Collaboration

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter won with their duet on “Bring Your Love.” Their fellow nominees included Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T and Malice, French Montana and Max B, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, Shakira and Burna Boy and Teyana Taylor and Lucky Daye.

The Video Vanguard Award

MTV honored Nirvana with the Video Vanguard Award, including a moving video package that detailed their unforgettable rise to fame in the 1990s. Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear then took to the stage to share their love with fans while also honoring the band’s lead singer, Kurt Cobain.

Artist of the Year

Madonna was crowned Artist of the Year. Her fellow nominees included Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift debuts new music video

Dakota Johnson presented the pop sensation with the inaugural Artist Director Honors award, which included a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the star directing her many music videos. Taking the stage to accept the award, Swift then debuted her new music video for “Patient Zero,” which starred Johnson and Colin Farrell.

Best Dance

Madonna took home her third award of the night for “Confessions II—The Film.” Her fellow nominees included Bebe Rexha and Faithless, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and Doechii, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, Slayyyter and Tate McRae.

Stars pay tribute to George Michael

Raye, Sombr, Teddy Swims, Adam Lambert and more rocked the house with a medley of songs from the icon’s repertoire to celebrate the forthcoming release of the concert film George Michael: The Faith Tour.

Best New Artist

Sienna Spiro won Best New Artist, and last year’s winner, Alex Warren, presented her with the trophy. Her fellow nominees included Bella Kay, Cortis, Magnus Ferrell, Malcolm Todd, Myles Smith and Stella Lefty.

Video of the Year

Finally, Taylor Swift won the biggest honor of the evening for her music video “The Fate of Ophelia,” dedicating the award to “the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton.” Her fellow nominees included Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, GENER8ION, Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter.

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