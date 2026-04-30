Met Gala 2026: What’s the Theme, Where to Watch and Everything to Know

Thursday, April 30, marks the last day of the month, if you can believe it (we certainly can’t!). Still, if we shift our focus away from the horrifyingly quick passage of time for a moment, we can instead turn our attention to more exciting matters: After all, the end of April means that the annual Met Gala is right around the proverbial corner!

Held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the annual fundraiser is quite literally known as “fashion’s biggest night,” and all the most popular style stars will be walking the red carpet in their themed designer ensembles. This year’s event promises to be particularly star-studded, so let’s jump right in to get you all the must-have information, shall we?

When is the 2026 Met Gala?

For the uninitiated among us, the Met Gala is held on the first Monday in May every year. While the event itself isn’t televised, the red carpet is, delivering headline-making styles and fashion-forward looks that are all but guaranteed to pop up again on those end-of-year “Best Of” lists.

This year, the event will take place on Monday, May 4, with the red carpet beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Who are the co-chairs for the 2026 Met Gala?

As always, the event will be co-chaired by several celebrities. This year, those names are particularly exciting, with heavy-hitters Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams joining fashion industry titan Anna Wintour.

And even more names have been announced by The Met in the weeks leading up to the event alongside the aforementioned co-chairs. These celebrities act as members of the “Gala Host Committee,” including committee co-chairs Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, as well as committee members Adut Akech, Angela Bassett, Sinéad Burke, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Rebecca Hall, LISA, Chloe Malle, Aimee Mullins, Tschabalala Self, Amy Sherald, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, Chase Sui Wonders and Yseult.

Viewers can also expect to see even more celebrities arriving as guests for the high-profile event, though they tend to be surprises!

What is the theme of the 2026 Met Gala?

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is “Costume Art,” celebrating the museum’s new exhibition. According to The Met, “The Gala dress code will be ‘Fashion is Art,’ inviting guests to express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form and celebrate the countless depictions of the dressed body throughout art history.”

How can I watch the the 2026 Met Gala live?

Multiple outlets offer red-carpet livestreams online, including Vogue, E! News and more. E! News will also broadcast the red carpet live, should you prefer to watch on cable. Check out their official websites for more information.

And remember, the event will begin streaming on Monday, May 4, at 6 p.m. ET!

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