Naomi Osaka’s Latest Nike Collection Is the Perfect Blend of Sports and Streetwear

The pro tennis player infused her own style into the luxury sportswear collection.

Martha Zaytoun

Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Not only is Naomi Osaka an impressive professional tennis player, she’s also a fashion inspiration.

The former world No. 1 is a star athlete on the tennis court. And off of it, she’s a dedicated mother and fashion creator. She’s committed to her style and frequently takes the chance to show it off on her social media platforms. Whether she’s attending a big event or exploring a new city on an off day, Osaka is sure to be dressed in her best street style.

So, it’s only natural that she has released a collection with Nike—one, too, that blends the best of sportswear and streetwear. According to a post from the sportswear company, the collection is “designed for all those who make every moment their moment.” With Osaka’s design guidance, Nike has crafted a collection that “puts a refined spin on sportswear staples and singular outerwear pieces, with branded trims and discoverable details that tastefully bridge the gap between sport, luxury and functionality.”

The collection is a testament to the athlete’s impeccable sense of style as well as her on-court talent. Comprised of shorts, skirts, T-shirts, sweats and shoes, it offers sophistication in the form of lounge and activewear.

Here are a few of our favorite picks from the drop.

Nike x Naomi Osaka Women's High-Waisted Woven Skirt, $90 (nike.com)

Nike

With two prints to choose from, this loose-fitting skirt is sporty, yet chic. The ruched detailing in the front adds even more character and dimension to the style.

Nike x Naomi Osaka Womens Mock Neck Cropped Tank Top, $65 (nike.com)

Nike

This high-neck cropped tee is the perfect complement to the woven skirt. With a colorblock design and soft feel, it makes for the perfect elevated streetwear look.

Nike x Naomi Osaka Women’s High-Waisted Breakaway Shorts, $75 (nike.com)

Nike

Reminiscent of sleek boxing shorts, these high-waisted breakaway shorts expertly blend functionality and style. Like the rest of the collection, they are both sporty and chic.

