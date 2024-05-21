Naomi Osaka’s Latest Nike Collection Is the Perfect Blend of Sports and Streetwear
Not only is Naomi Osaka an impressive professional tennis player, she’s also a fashion inspiration.
The former world No. 1 is a star athlete on the tennis court. And off of it, she’s a dedicated mother and fashion creator. She’s committed to her style and frequently takes the chance to show it off on her social media platforms. Whether she’s attending a big event or exploring a new city on an off day, Osaka is sure to be dressed in her best street style.
So, it’s only natural that she has released a collection with Nike—one, too, that blends the best of sportswear and streetwear. According to a post from the sportswear company, the collection is “designed for all those who make every moment their moment.” With Osaka’s design guidance, Nike has crafted a collection that “puts a refined spin on sportswear staples and singular outerwear pieces, with branded trims and discoverable details that tastefully bridge the gap between sport, luxury and functionality.”
The collection is a testament to the athlete’s impeccable sense of style as well as her on-court talent. Comprised of shorts, skirts, T-shirts, sweats and shoes, it offers sophistication in the form of lounge and activewear.
Here are a few of our favorite picks from the drop.
Nike x Naomi Osaka Women's High-Waisted Woven Skirt, $90 (nike.com)
With two prints to choose from, this loose-fitting skirt is sporty, yet chic. The ruched detailing in the front adds even more character and dimension to the style.
Nike x Naomi Osaka Womens Mock Neck Cropped Tank Top, $65 (nike.com)
This high-neck cropped tee is the perfect complement to the woven skirt. With a colorblock design and soft feel, it makes for the perfect elevated streetwear look.
Nike x Naomi Osaka Women’s High-Waisted Breakaway Shorts, $75 (nike.com)
Reminiscent of sleek boxing shorts, these high-waisted breakaway shorts expertly blend functionality and style. Like the rest of the collection, they are both sporty and chic.