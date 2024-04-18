Only Alexandra Daddario Can Mix a Printed Dress and Plaid Coat and Still Look Super Chic
Everyone knows mixing patterns is a big no-go in the world of fashion—unless you’re an expert stylist or actress Alexandra Daddario. The White Lotus star attended the Dior pre-fall 2024 fashion show at the Brooklyn Museum on April 15. She paired a stunning, chic and sophisticated black, gray and white plaid longline double-breasted coat with a beautiful white gown featuring a black nature and landscape print. Both pieces were from the luxury label, for which Daddario was named an ambassador last year.
The 38-year-old also rocked a full face of Dior Beauty, including feathered brows, a smokey, reverse cat-eye wing, shimmery eyeshadow, rosy blush and a glossy peachy-pink lip.
“What a stunning collection!! I was in heaven. @dior @diorbeauty @mariagraziachiuri #DiorFall24,” the New York City native captioned an Instagram post from the event. She tagged the brands, as well as Italian fashion designer and Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Daddario, who is married to producer Andrew Form, completed the sultry, stylish look with a small black purse, platform open-toe heels and a perfectly slicked-back high pony.
“It’s amazing that I get to be a part of something that I admire so much—there’s something so sophisticated yet sensuous about Dior, which I love,” the Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches actress said about the high-fashion house. “When you put on their clothes, you feel both powerful and sexy; it’s the perfect combination of everything that you want to feel when you wear something—to feel like the best version of yourself. I love how everything that Dior makes has pockets—there’s something so amazing about being able to put your hands in your pockets, especially when it’s a skirt. [Dior outfits make me] feel like a real woman.”