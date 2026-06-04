Paige Spiranac Puts Her Stamp of Approval on This Summer Hue While at U.S. Women’s Open

Paige Spiranac has touched down at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles for the U.S. Women’s Open. On Wednesday, June 3, the content creator and former professional golfer shared content from the tournament’s practice round to both her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

In one snapshot, the 33-year-old former Division I golfer posed in front of the green as she showed off a trendy athleisure look. Spiranac wore a butter yellow dress with white piping and an attached belt with gold hardware. Her blonde locks were styled into a voluminous blowout with a side part, and Spiranac offered up a soft smile for the camera. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings and appeared to be wearing white sneakers to complete her look.

US Women’s Open is at Riviera CC this week! Can’t wait to tune in⛳️ pic.twitter.com/urLxQorpu7 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 3, 2026

“So excited to watch the women play this week!” Spiranac wrote atop one of her Instagram Stories that showed off her ‘fit. “Make sure to tune in or check it out in person ⛳.”

Meanwhile, the model and content creator shared the same outfit snapshot on X, where several fans chimed into the comments section to inquire whether or not Spiranac would be working the tournament in any capacity.

“It’s a fun course!” one follower wrote. “Are we getting some live commentary?”

“Beautiful course and beautiful Paige,” someone else remarked. “Hopefully see you there!”

“Hoping you’re giving course insights & player interviews 🥰 ,” another user added.

The U.S. Women’s Open begins today, Thursday, June 7 and goes through Sunday, June 7. Coverage of the first round will be available to watch on USA starting at 2 p.m. ET. And while, as of press time, Spiranac has not responded whether or not she will be attending the tournament or covering it in any capacity, you can channel Spiranac’s style by shopping her sporty garment below.

Nordstrom

Crafted with the brand’s signature performance fabric, this dress moves with you, whether you’re taking in a round of golf as a spectator or getting out on the green yourself. And with a built-in waist-cinching belt, you have one less accessory to worry about when it comes to putting together an impressive ensemble.

Good luck to all of the athletes competing in the U.S. Women’s Open this week! While Swedish golfer Maja Stark looks to defend her title, Nelly Korda is aiming for her second major title of the season, so it should make for an exciting tournament.

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