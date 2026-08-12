Alix Earle Announces New Business Venture, and It’s a Staple of Her Wellness Routine

Alix Earle stopped by social media this week to chat with fans about her nighttime wellness routine, and during the laid back chat, she revealed a new, exciting business venture.

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At the start of the clip, the content creator welcomed fans to “get ready for bed” with her. Wearing a fitted, ribbed, light gray tank top with her long blonde hair brushed back by a black headband, the model prepared to complete her full skincare routine. However, before getting started, Earle had an announcement to make: she’s invested in Cymbiotika, a supplement brand specializing in wellness products.

“Honestly, I’m not, like, the biggest on taking supplements. I like to keep it easy, I like it to taste good, I don’t like to take a million pills,” Earle told her followers, in part, of her decision to invest in the company. She then broke down the trio she uses at night, including Liposomal Glutathione ($88), Liposomal Vitamin C ($62) and a Liposomal Brain Complex ($62) packet. She also noted that she typically adds the Liquid Colostrum ($88) to this mix, but she ran out during her recent trip.

“When I find a brand that I really, really love and a product that I really believe in and a team I love—I was really excited to invest in this,” she noted, later adding, “Truly, these keep me on track, and they’re easy, and they’re part of my little daily routine.” In addition to her own video, Earle appeared in several posts on the brand’s social media profiles, where she detailed her morning routine for fans who wanted a full day of wellness tips from the influencer.

This year has definitely been a big one for Earle as she continues to build her impressive business portfolio. In 2026 alone, the content creator has been busy with multiple ventures, including Reale Actives. As fans of Earle will already know, the model launched her first-ever skincare line in March, and it promptly sold out in full by the end of its first day online.

Outside of growing her own flourishing business, Ealre has regularly supported the growth of other brands she’s passionate about. Aside from Cymbiotika, she was also an early partner in the popular probiotic drink Poppi, the energy drink Gorgie and the ready-to-drink brand SipMARGS.

To learn more about Cymbiotika on the brand’s official website, click here.

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