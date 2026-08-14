Megan Fox’s Latest Edgy Look Features an Unexpected Pop of Color

Megan Fox may generally gravitate towards all-black ensembles, but she still knows how to add an unexpected pop of color—and we’re considering her latest Instagram post Exhibit A through Z.

Earlier this week, the actor dropped a two-photo carousel on Instagram to show her 24 million followers her latest standout outfit. The sultry set was not only expertly on-brand for the star, but it was also an excellent lesson in late summer fashion and layering pieces for the changing seasons, all while remaining edgy, sultry and totally Fox.

For the cover snapshot of the photo set, which was shared on Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 13, the Jennifer’s Body star sported an all black base. Comprising an itty-bitty tube top and fringed, chap-style bottoms, the latex and leather look merged rock n’ roll vibes with classic Western aesthetics for a unique, eclectic feel. Still, the most striking piece of the outfit was easily the plush knee-length coat Fox layered over the top, which was crafted in an eye-popping green shade.

The star accessorized the look further with a black choker necklace and a dark ring. Her signature long, dark tresses were left down and styled sleek and straight by Chris Dylan, while her glam was a full neutral look achieved by makeup artist Jenna Nicole. Her smokey eyes, mauve cheeks and ombre lips were an excellent choice for the transitional month of August, while her pointed white manicure by Nails of LA were a fabulous finishing touch. To see Fox’s full photo set on Instagram, click here!

Fox has been on a serious fashion roll ever since she returned to Instagram earlier this year, proverbially breaking the internet with an unexpected post back in March. Longtime fans of the millennial icon have been overjoyed to see one of their favorite style stars return to social media, and her latest look was no exception, with many of her followers sharing their love in the comment section.

“I’m so tired of not being this hot,” one user proclaimed.

“POV: When you’re not sure if it’s hot or cold outside,” a fan quipped, referring to her late summer look.

“Still out here making aging look like a myth 😂,” another commenter joked.

However, while many of the comments applauded the star’s incredible style and cool confidence, People reported that one in particular resulted in a humorous comeback from the actor. Per the outlet, after one user wrote, in part, that “nobody wants to see a 40-year-old woman almost naked,” Fox simply responded, “Then don’t look, sis.”

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