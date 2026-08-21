‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Episode 7 Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated?

There are seven contestants left vying for the title of top designer on Season 22 of Project Runway, and tonight, the competition heats up with yet another new challenge.

Naheim Muhammad, Jeffrey Kelly Abess, Joseph McRae, Bi Pham, Anna Molinari, Bryan Barrientos and Jude Mikulencak will have to impress host and judge Heidi Klum to continue on, getting them one step closer to the ultimate prize package: $200,000 cash, a spread in Elle magazine, mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and professional representation to launch their brand.

This week, style architect Law Roach, Elle editor in chief Nina Garcia and supermodel Iman will join Klum on the judges panel, while Christian Siriano will once again serve as a mentor. Keep reading to see what you missed last week before a brand new challenge takes center stage tonight!

What happened last week on Project Runway?

Audiences said goodbye to Elizabeth Shevelev at the beginning of last week’s episode, before the designers were tasked with creating a gown for Klum to wear to the red carpet premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2. While Barrientos was deemed the winner, Bobby Diakonenkova was sent home at the end of the episode, making for a double-elimination.

Read the full Project Runway Season 22 Episode 6 recap here.

What was this week’s challenge?

This week, designers are tasked with facing off against returning competitors from Season 21 of Project Runway in order to take on an unconventional materials challenge. The remaining designers from Season 22 will join forces to form a design house against returning Season 21 cast members. This week, the winning designer will take home $20,000 and if the Season 22 cast members win this week’s challenge against the Season 21 designers, no one will face elimination.

Siriano brought both houses into a warehouse full of old tech materials, allowing designers just 10 minutes to grab what they plan to use in their designs for the challenge. As House of Season 22 faced off against House of Season 21, Siriano offered up some constructive criticism before bringing out influencer Nara Smith, who made a meal for both houses.

While House of Season 22 contestants butted heads as they worked on their pieces, McRae, who was previously a contestant on Season 21, had a chance to confront some of his prior castmates. Meanwhile, drama built between the houses as well, as two Season 21 designers accused Barrientos and Abess of loosely ripping off their methods.

Creator and fashion critic Nicky Campbell then entered the chat to provide some cutting commentary on the pieces as designers put on the finishing touches. Models then went into hair and makeup before getting dressed and ready to walk the runway.

House of Season 22 pieces were showcased first, many of which received high praise from the panel of judges, followed by House of Season 21 looks made by designers Ethan Mundt, Joan Madison, Yuchen Han, Jesus Estrada, Antonio Estrada and Belania Daley.

When they started dishing out feedback, Roach told Pham he is the designer to beat, while the stylist and Garcia each shared some harsh words with Kelly regarding his look. McRae redeemed himself in Roach’s eyes, noting that the piece, crafted out of Christmas lights, was one of the best to come from the challenge.

Being the winner of last week’s challenge, Barrientos had immunity from being eliminated, but got into a heated argument backstage with fellow members of his design house for not being totally upfront with the judges about the construction of his design.

Who won the challenge and who was eliminated at the end of this week’s episode?

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with the fates of House of Season 22 and House of Season 21 hanging in the balance until next week. Stay tuned!

When is the next episode of Project Runway?

The next episode of Project Runway airs on Freeform on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 10 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

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