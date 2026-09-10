Need Tips for a Runway-Ready Blowout at Home? Camille Kostek’s Got You Covered

If you’re on the hunt for supermodel-worthy hair tips this week, Camille Kostek has you covered! A prolific model, TV host and former cheerleader for the New England Patriots, the star stopped by her Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 9, to walk her one million followers through her go-to routine for a “salon-style blowout at home.”

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Kostek’s at-home blowout routine

In the ad, the model—a Dyson Beauty partner—highlighted the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x™ multi-styler Straight+Wavy ($749.99), a top-of-the-line hair styling tool. Kostek was especially excited about the “new and improved attachments” included with the piece, which she noted in the video’s caption.

Beginning the clip by explaining that she started with clean hair “right out of the shower,” Kostek first utilized the fast dryer attachment for a “good, rough dry.” From there, the model opted for the 1.6-inch curling barrel for soft, voluminous waves. As a pro tip, Kostek added that she typically likes to use her hand to wrap “larger sections” for the bottom pieces to help create a bouncier base.

Then, the model switched it up again, attaching the Conical Co-anda2x™ curling barrel, which the brand’s official website describes as having a “unique tapered design to achieve a seamless curl pattern from root to tip.” She used the wand all over the top layer of her long, blonde tresses, finishing with her layered bangs to craft an effortlessly chic look perfect for everyday.

As Kostek noted throughout the video, the attachments she used are just three of the six that come with the luxurious product. The item also includes the anti-snag loop brush, the air straightener and the large round volumizing brush for even more style personalization.

Fans of Kostek are taking notes

We weren’t the only ones thinking about adding the aforementioned product to our carts after seeing the model show off her go-to blowout routine. Many of Kostek’s fans and famous friends also stopped by her Instagram comment section to share their love—including Kostek’s longtime partner, football star Rob Gronkowski.

“NEED!!” Gronk exclaimed, while the official Dyson USA account quipped, “Now that would be something to spike about 🏈 🙌.”

“I recently became a Dyson girly and will never look back! ❤️,” one fan revealed.

“Dangggg 😮‍💨🔥 adding this to my birthday wishlist immediately!!!” Another exclaimed.

“Looks like it’s so easy to use and the results look fabulous,” a commenter concluded—and we’d absolutely have to agree.

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