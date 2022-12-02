Reese Witherspoon Sparkles in Tiffany Jewels and a Little Black Dress

Reese Witherspoon attended the premiere of her new film, Something From Tiffany’s, in Century City, Calif., on Nov. 29, and the star stunned in a little black dress accessorized appropriately with a sparkling Tiffany necklace.

Witherspoon’s scoop-neck tank LBD proved to be an incredibly flattering cut on the petite star and hit her at calf-length. She paired her classy dress with pointed-toe black heels and a bold Tiffany necklace with jewels dripping down her collar. Witherspoon wore her signature blonde locks in a sleek blowout and opted for a bold pink lip her Legally Blonde character Elle Woods would envy.

The actress shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram, cheekily alluding to a scene from Witherspoon’s classic film, Sweet Home Alabama, in which her character gets proposed to in a Tiffany & Co. store.

“Guess I’ve always had a thing for sparkle ✨💖💍 Who remembers this throwback movie moment?” she captioned her post, which included a video clip from the aforementioned movie.

“So pretty. 💕,” commented author Cheryl Strayed, while fellow actress and producer Mindy Kaling said, “confession I am team #Andrew,” referencing the character played by Patrick Dempsey in the 2002 rom-com.

Witherspoon chatted with Prime Video at the premiere, saying Something From Tiffany’s is a throwback film that audiences will want to watch again and again.

“What I love so much about this movie is that it’s just a classic, romantic, fun, optimistic movie. It’s one of those movies you just want to sit and watch over and over again,” she said.

Something From Tiffany’s, which stars Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson, is a romantic comedy set in New York during the holidays that follows the story of a woman who gets an engagement ring that’s not meant for her. The film, which is produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine film company in partnership with Amazon Studios, hits Prime Video on Friday, Dec. 9.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!