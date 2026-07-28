Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Chic Style in Sweet Birthday Post for Jason Statham

Over the weekend, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated fiancé Jason Statham’s 59th birthday on Instagram by sharing a photo set that was both sweet and stylish!

In a nine-photo carousel shared on Sunday, July 26, the model gave fans a look into the couple’s family life, sharing snapshots taken during a recent seaside trip with their two children. “Happy birthday to our favourite guy. Our number one,” she penned in the caption, going on to later add, “We love you with all our hearts. Forever and always. ❤️”

For the cover photo, the couple—who reportedly began dating sometime in 2009 before announcing their engagement in 2016—posed for a sweet selfie with their arms around each other while standing on a luxe-looking yacht. Statham sported a cool, coordinating set comprising a classic collared button-up in a muted purple shade, styled with matching shorts.

Meanwhile, the model donned a daring silk and lace mini dress with a chic halter-style neckline in a creamy white shade. She accessorized the look further with dainty gold hoop earrings and oversized black sunglasses, while her gorgeous glam, comprising deep berry shades, expertly matched her fiancé’s outfit.

If you love the model’s sleek seaside look, we have good news: a couple of days before she posted that sweet birthday message to her action-hero hubby, Huntington-Whiteley actually dropped a separate photo set that gave fashion fans a closer look at the elegant ensemble. And lucky for us, she also included the shopping information, as well as the cheeky caption, “Slip into Summer 🤍.” Scroll on to learn where to find her daring dress!

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Gaspard Mini Dress | FRWD/Revolve

Per her Instagram post, Huntington-Whiteley wore the Gaspard Mini Dress by FRWD for her dreamy family getaway.

Per FRWD’s official website, the piece is “cut in crepe satin with rigid floral lace trim,” while “the mini length keeps it light and easy-perfect for a night out.” From its uniquely draped neckline to its daring open back to its edgy, asymmetrical hemline, every detail adds an unexpected flair to the strikingly silky piece. Overall, the mini dress is the definition of angelic and an ethereal addition to any late summer wardrobe! Currently, the piece is offered in sizes XS through XL, though certain size options may be sold out at the time of this article’s publication.

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