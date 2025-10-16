Sabrina Carpenter Puts an Autumnal Twist on Butter Yellow Trend
Ananya Panchal
Sabrina Carpenter is booked, busy and butter yellow.
The 26-year-old was spotted in New York City’s Midtown district last night serving up a fall fashion moment that blended cozy-core with pop star polish. She’s in town ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, and clearly, the street style rollout has begun.
Carpenter wore an oversized chunky cable knit sweater in the season’s favorite shade: soft, creamy yellow—with an off-the-shoulder cut and an asymmetrical neckline. She styled it as a micro dress, opting for a no-pants look that showed off her toned, dancer-strong legs.
The details, as always, delivered
She leaned into a monochrome palette, with scrunched butter yellow socks tucked into printed satin Manolo Blahnik Sedaraby D’Orsay heels in shades of yellow, brown and white. A buttery 2000-era quilted Chanel flap shoulder bag completed the look—very Carrie Bradshaw with a Gen Z twist.
The actress’s signature voluminous blonde curls were styled to perfection, while her glam featured a radiant glass-skin base, ultra-rosy cheeks, feathered brows, dramatic lashes and a glossy berry-toned lip. It was soft, sultry and very Sabrina.
Shop similar chunky yellow sweaters
- Gap, $59.95: This brushed, slightly cropped pullover feels like a hug.
- Asos, $64.99: Oversized, cozy and effortlessly cool—your new go-to for casual autumn days.
- Princess Polly, $69: A cable knit cropped cardigan with flared cuffs and the perfect buttery hue for fall layering.
- PacSun, $53.95: This chunky cable knit has a roomy fit, perfect for chill days and cottagecore nights.
- Free People, $168: Slouchy, soft terry and patch pockets make this FP favorite the ultimate cozy-luxe layering piece.
Fall fashion, Carpenter style
While fall dressing often veers toward dark denim, earth tones and heavy layering, Carpenter is making a strong case for a brighter, softer palette. The butter yellow trend has been creeping back into celebrity closets over the past few months, and Carpenter’s embrace of the shade proves it has real staying power. She’s worn the hue on vacation, at red carpets and now—on the streets of New York.
And let’s not forget: the Pennsylvania native has been in her Man’s Best Friend era. The album, which dropped in late August, includes viral tracks like “Manchild,” “Tears” and “House Tour,” and debuted at No. 1. She recently wrapped the European leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour and will headline Coachella next spring.
In the meantime? She’s making knitwear newsworthy.