Salma Hayek Stuns in a Cinderella-Inspired Gown on the Red Carpet
Salma Hayek attended the premiere of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday, Dec. 13, looking flawless.
The actress, who voices character Kitty Softpaws in the animated film, wore a floor-length icy blue Alexander McQueen gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and jeweled corset detailing. She kept her accessories minimal with just a few rings on her fingers to let the gown take center stage.
Hayek wore her shoulder-length dark hair loose, styled by hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic opted for a shimmery shadow to compliment the star’s dress and a rosy pink lip.
The House of Gucci star’s stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, shared the look on Instagram, captioning her post, “A New York Fairytale.”
In a stark contrast and with a bit of a darker look, Corbin-Murray also styled Hayek in a breathtaking lacy black couture gown by Giambattista Valli that she wore to DuJour magazine’s 10th anniversary party a day prior. Hayek also appears on the cover of the publication’s Winter 2023 issue.
She shared her look on Instagram, captioning her post, “Thank you @dujourmedia for the beautiful party for my cover.”
For the event, Hayek had her hair slicked back into a ponytail, courtesy of Yepez, and her glam included glowy skin and a nude lip by makeup artist Kristofer Buckle. The star accented her gothic glam gown with accessories by Boucheron.
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish hits theaters on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and also stars Antonio Banderas, Harvey Guillen and Florence Pugh.