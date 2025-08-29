Selena Gomez Merges Bridal With Beachwear for Breathtaking Bachelorette Photos
Ananya Panchal
Selena Gomez is officially in her bridal era. The multi-hyphenate star just dropped the most stunning bachelorette photo dump, and it’s everything we dreamed it would be: sunshine, sea views, champagne and an all-white wardrobe fit for a romantic comedy montage.
The 33-year-old gave fans a peek into her tropical pre-wedding celebration via Instagram on Aug. 28, serving main character energy in every shot. Set against ocean backdrops, balcony views and balloon-filled suites, Gomez posed in multiple looks, each more dreamy than the last.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
In the cover pic, the Only Murders in the Building star perched on the back of a white couch, with flawless blue skies and an endless sea behind her. She wore the off-white Kaela Knit Dress ($758) by Cult Gaia—a hand-crocheted off-the-shoulder mini with 3D floral appliqué. Her hair was styled in a neat, slicked-back bun, letting the romantic neckline shine.
Later in the carousel, she embraced full bride-to-be mode in Retrofête’s Yaeko mini ($1,500). The halterneck crepe dress, adorned with sequins and faux pearls, features an open back that’s perfect for dancing the night away. The Disney Channel alum paired it with Lulus’s playful “Bride to Be” veil ($16), which added just the right amount of bachelorette sparkle.
In later beach snaps taken steps from the sand, she flaunted her fit figure in the Sunrise Shell Bikini Top ($130) and Lucia Bikini Bottoms ($88) from LSPACE. The scalloped cups, pearl beads and molded shell detailing brought serious mermaidcore vibes, and the white-on-cream color palette tied perfectly into the weekend’s theme.
Her hotel suite also got the full bridal treatment. Think “Bride” and “Mrs. Levin” balloons, matching white pajama sets, custom sashes and décor celebrating her upcoming nuptials to music producer Benny Blanco.
Gomez and Blanco confirmed their relationship in late 2023 and have been sharing glimpses of their love story ever since. The “Single Soon” singer announced their engagement in December 2024, debuting a stunning 8-carat marquise-cut diamond ring. As for the couple’s origin story, it dates back to 2019, when the two worked together on Gomez’s chart-topping hit “I Can’t Get Enough.” Their friendship evolved over the years into something deeper—and fans couldn’t be happier.
The Texas native left her post captionless, letting her 417 million fans—and A-list celeb friends—do all the talking in the comments.
“so excited for this next chapter in your life 💍🤍,” her award-winning brand Rare Beauty wrote.
“Yesssssssssssss ❤️🔥,” Nina Dobrev added.
“The prettiest bride to be there ever was… loved celebrating you 👰🏻♀️👰🏻♀️👰🏻♀️,” Connar Franklin chimed.
“I love you and I love celebrating you 🥹,” Courtney Lopez declared.