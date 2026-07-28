Alix Earle’s ‘Holy Grail’ Makeup Product Will Soon Be Available in 3 New Shades

In addition to her Reale Actives skincare line, we love when Alix Earle shares her makeup bag must-haves. The content creator did just that with a new Instagram reel in which she revealed her “holy grail” makeup product and the three new shades it will soon be available in.

“ONE/SIZE’s setting powder has been a holy grail in my makeup routine, like I do not leave the house without this on,” Earle stated in her Instagram post from Monday, July 27. “And they have three new shades: There’s a Baby Pink, Cute Lilac and Matcha. I’m really excited for the Baby Pink because this is supposed to be brightening for your under eyes.”

Earle then applied the product to one side of her face, focusing on her under-eye area and T-zone, to showcase the difference. She noted that the product works wonderfully to “keep her makeup in tact” during an evening out, and after applying the setting powder, showed off the difference it made to her complexion. Earle even checked in a few hours after putting on the product to vouch for its staying power throughout the day.

“I never have any weird flashback with this in photos, but it really just keeps my makeup on all night,” she stated before adding, “The Lilac and Matcha colors are also really good for like correcting any color under your eyes.”

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ONE/SIZE blurring setting powder

Ultimately, Earle rated the new shades a 12/10, and you can shop the trio of ONE/SIZE setting powders starting on Monday, Aug. 3, during the Sephora app exclusive. The shades will then be available through the brand’s online store the following day, as well as through retailers like Sephora.

As Earle mentioned, each of the new hues serves a different purpose: While Cute Lilac and Baby Pink are intended to brighten various skin tones, the Matcha green powder can be used to neutralize redness. Each color is designed to blur pores and fine lines while offering up to 24-hours of shine control, as well.

ONE/SIZE, which was launched by makeup artist and influencer Patrick Starrr in 2020, features fan-favorite products like setting spray, primer and finishing powder, all of which are designed to keep your makeup and skincare products in place from morning to night.

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