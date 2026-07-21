Alix Earle Just Had the Best Response to a Comment About Ex Braxton Berrios

Don’t worry, Alix Earle fans, the content creator sees everything. At least, that’s how the model and Reale Actives skincare line founder responded to a recent comment after a fan asked her about a viral interview featuring her ex-boyfriend, NFL star Braxton Berrios.

Earlier this week, the New York Giants wide receiver went viral after the team posted a video on their official TikTok page, tasking the players with naming a variety of beauty products. Each player was handed a basket filled with items, and most of the men were unable to identify everything—that is, with the distinct exception of Berrios.

In the clip—which has now been viewed over 10.7 million times in just three days at the time of this article’s publication—Berrios was able to correctly name all 11 products. Identifying everything from simple hair clips to de-puffers, his perfect score quickly had fans in a frenzy in the comment section. “It’s hot. He pays attention. He’d be a cute girl dad,” one user wrote, with another adding, “The definition of ‘someone cooked here.’”

There was also another notable trend in the comments: people mentioning Earle by name to credit her with Berrios’s knowledge. “This is actually very endearing. He loved Alix and paid attention to her. Very sweet,” a fan noted. Meanwhile, another quipped, “Alix would be proud she trained this one.”

These same fans were also quick to head over to Earle’s TikTok comment sections to inquire if she’d seen the clip for herself. Per an Instagram post shared by Virtual Realitea and Page Six, one fan commented on Earle’s recent TikTok post, which showed the model getting ready to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals. There, they asked if she’d seen the viral video, and, as reported by the outlets, the content creator simply replied, “I see everything 👁️👁️.”

Earle and Berrios were romantically linked beginning in early 2023 before confirming their courtship on the red carpet in July of that same year. However, the two announced that they’d amicably parted ways in December 2025, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly, “[The] majority of their relationship was long-distance, and it was hard for them to navigate. They mutually agreed on the split.”

While neither star has commented further on the viral moment, Earle did post a video on social media on Tuesday, July 21, that showed the Reale Actives founder singing along to Bonnie Tyler’s classic tune “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Over the clip, large yellow text read, “In a committed relationship with myself.”

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