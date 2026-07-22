Are Alix Earle and Lando Norris Dating? Explaining the Rumors

Alix Earle has been at the center of several romance rumors this summer. First, fans were speculating that the content creator and Reale Actives founder might have been dating recording artist Benson Boone. Then this past week, fans were rooting for the model to reunite with former boyfriend and NFL star Braxton Berrios.

And now, the latest news out of the ever-turning gossip mill potentially pairs Earle with F1 driver Lando Norris, courtesy of an exclusive report from People.

Are Alix Earle and Lando Norris Dating?

According to the magazine, Earle and Norris have been romantically linked ever since the two stars were seen exiting The Twenty Two club in London on July 9. People also noted that Deuxmoi exclusively shared video of the moment on their Instagram account, stating in part of the post’s caption that the outlet “was told The Twenty Two was scheduled to close at 3 a.m., but Lando allegedly asked for the venue to stay open an extra hour so he could spend more time with Alix ...” later going on to add that “Lando remained with Alix until about 4:15 a.m.”

And just a few weeks later, on Wednesday, July 22, People reported that a source close to the pair confirmed that they were indeed “talking,” though they’re taking things slow at the moment. “Alix and Landon are talking, and it’s too early to call it the dating stage yet,” the aforementioned source exclusively told People, adding that the stars have “had a few group hangout dates and were really into each other” before concluding that “they’re still in communication and plan to meet up, but they are taking things very slowly.”

The outlet also noted that they reached out to the reps of both stars for comment, but haven’t yet heard from the duo and—at the time of this article’s publication—neither Earle nor Norris has commented publicly on their potential pairing.

As noted above, 26-year-old Norris is currently an F1 driver for McLaren who took home the Formula One World Drivers’ Championship back in 2025. According to his professional website, the driver's next race is the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, which will take place in Budapest this weekend from Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Earle has been booked and busy all summer long, recently taking fans on social media along for her trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals.

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