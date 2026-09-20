The Must-Have Athleisure Essentials We’re Shopping From the New NikeSKIMS Fall 2026 Edit

If your athleisure wardrobe could use an update for the autumn season, you’re in luck! The new NikeSKIMS fall 2026 edit just dropped, and the latest collection features everything you need to go from the gym to running errands—no wardrobe change required.

Composed of tops, bottoms and outerwear made up of soft cotton and moisture-wicking fabrics, the muted colorways are perfect for fall. So, get ready to “add to cart” and elevate your athleisure drawer with a few of our favorite picks from the collab below.

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SKIMS

If you haven’t yet jumped on the trendy capri bandwagon, now is the time! We love that the length is back in style, and a capri legging is perfect transitional piece for the fall season when the temperature starts to dip. They’re available in black (pictured above), as well as two limited-edition colorways, including white and brown.

SKIMS

As the mercury drops further into the fall and seasonal layers become a wardrobe staple, you’ll thank yourself for snagging this roomy, lightweight track jacket. While it’s available in a number of classic and limited-edition hues, we love the “Dark Roast,” pictured above, as it brings to mind a cozy cup of coffee.

SKIMS

Once you add the track jacket to cart, be sure to also purchase the matching oversized pants to complete the look. This set will surely be a seasonal staple, whether you’re working from home or lounging around on the weekends.

SKIMS

If your T-shirt drawer needs a refresh, these crewneck cotton-blend tees are a great choice. Available in white, black and yellow, we might just purchase one of each!

SKIMS

Equipped with Nike Dri-Fit™ technology, these flare leggings hug your curves while keeping you cool during a workout. While they’re great for incorporating into your gym wardrobe, these leggings are also versatile enough to wear on rest days.

While this is the fourth drop between the two brands, Nike and SKIMS first united for their initial collaborative athleisure collection last fall. Since its debut, the collaborative label has released elevated athleisure staples that keep fans coming back for more.

“Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women,” Kim Kardashian, cofounder and chief creative officer of SKIMS said in a press release at the time. “This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body.”

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