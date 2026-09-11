Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Brand Is Having a Huge Sale This Weekend: Shop Our Top Picks

Let’s cut to the chase here, shall we? This weekend, Kim Kardashian’s popular SKIMS brand is running a loyalty sale, offering 25% off—and our online cart is already packed with goodies.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 10, at 7:00 a.m. PT, the rare site sale runs through Monday, Sept. 14, at 11:59 p.m. PT. To get the discount, shoppers must sign up for the SKIMS Rewards membership program through the brand’s official app. From there, the discount is automatically activated online and in the cart.

The SKIMS 25% off loyalty event: shop our picks

Looking to stock up on some beautiful basics and/or pre-fall fashion essentials, but not sure where to start? No worries, friends, we’ve got you covered! We’ve picked out a few of our personal favorite stylish selections to get your online cart started. Scroll on to shop our picks!

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Ultimate Teardrop Push-up Bra, $64 (currently on sale for $48)

Ultimate Teardrop Push-up Bra | SKIMS

If you’ve spent even just five seconds on social media, you’ve likely seen this mega-viral bra. A staple of SKIMS, the Ultimate Teardrop Push-up Bra boasts unique technology for a seamless fit that’s basically invisible under tight tops. Meanwhile, the padding works not only to push you up, but also to fill out the shape of the cup for a natural look that’s become playfully known online as the “boob job in a bra.” (Pro tip: having shopped for this bra ourselves, we second the brand’s suggestion that, if you’re “between sizes” in your band, you should size up!)

Cotton Rib Tank, $38 (currently on sale for $28.50)

Cotton Rib Tank | SKIMS

Overall, SKIMS is celebrated for its quality everyday basics, and the Cotton Rib Tank is a perfect example. Per the brand’s website, this go-to closet staple is “made with [their] iconic, breathable ribbed cotton that stretches to your curves for an all-day comfortable, flattering fit.” Available in multiple colors in sizes ranging from XXS through 4X, it’s no wonder the item has already sold out in several shades!

Long Slip Dress, $88 (currently on sale for $66)

Long Slip Dress | SKIMS

Like the aforementioned Ultimate Teardrop Push-up Bra, the Long Slip Dress is another viral sensation. This seemingly simple base layer provides endless possibilities for outfits, whether you’re dressing it down with a pair of sneakers and a jean jacket or dressing it up with a floor-length coat and plenty of shimmering jewelry, its a piece that you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again—but only grab this one if you’re willing to answer the question “oh my God, where did you get that dress?!” every time you leave the house.

Foldover Pant, $68 (currently on sale for $51)

Foldover Pant | SKIMS

Finally, every millennial knows the importance of owning a chic pair of Foldover Pants! SKIMS hopped on the Y2K train with these bottoms, which were an absolute must-have for fashion girlies in the early 2000s. Per the brand’s website, the pants feature “a comfortable folded waist that adds a feminine touch to your looks at home and on the go” and are “made with our signature soft, breathable jersey fabric that enhances your curves and comfort.”

To shop for more items on the official SKIMS website and learn how to sign up for SKIMS Rewards, click here.

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