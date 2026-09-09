Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Just Released the Ultimate On-the-Go Fall Beauty Staple

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Rhode announced its latest limited-edition product offerings, which will make shimmery makeup application on-the-go a breeze this autumn. Hailey Bieber’s skincare essentials brand revealed a preview of the full collection, which will launch on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and we’ve got our eye on Rhode’s new Pocket Pearl ($16), a mini version of the brand’s beloved Pocket Blush.

Pocket Pearl will be available in three brand-new shades, including Gemini (a shimmery candy pink), Monet (shimmery apricot) and Monaco (a gorgeous shimmery terracotta). The best part? Rhode also unveiled a branded carabiner and adorable butterfly charm so you can clip the product to your belt or purse in order to apply on the go.

The exclusive collection, designed in collaboration with influencer Alexandra Leclerc, also includes a new shade of Rhode’s best-selling Peptide Lip Tint. Sweet Apple, a shimmery golden brown ($20), rounds out the four new products that will be available for purchase starting next Tuesday. For now, you can join the waitlist to be one of the first to order everything, aptly named “Alexandra’s Set,” ($56) when it becomes available.

When the new collection was announced yesterday, plenty of Rhode’s 5.2 million followers on Instagram quickly flooded the comments section with excitement over the forthcoming product launch.

“so she can take this on the RHODE 🏎️,” one person quipped.

“whatever it is, give me ten of them!!!!!🤩✨,” someone else added.

“Sooo happy about thiss 🩷🩷🦋🦋,” Leclerc, who is married to Formula One driver Charles Leclerc, gushed.

“Obsessed 😍,” model Jasmine Tookes wrote.

“OMGGGG THE BEST COLLAB EVER 🥹🎀💗,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, a few other fans expressed frustration within the comments section of another post over what they perceived to be a limited variety of Peptide Lip Tint shades and the fact that both the charm and key rings are sold separately.

“Please make this permanent,” one follower begged. “STOP WITH THE LIMITED EDITIONS. It is tiring 😢.” Meanwhile, another user inquired whether or not the collaboration will be available through Sephora stores in Canada, Rhode clarified “the rhode <3 alexandra leclerc collection is limited edition and exclusive to rhodeskin.com.”

While summer may be (unofficially over), we can’t wait to remain bronzed and glowy going into the fall months, and will be snagging a Pocket Pearl ASAP. We’re particularly obsessed with the Monaco shade, a name that offers a cheeky nod to the F1 race location. Check out each of the products and join the waitlist to shop the limited-edition drop here.

More SI Lifestyle fashion and beauty content